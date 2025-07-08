Phoenix Motor Inc.: Phoenix Motor Named Zero Emission Transit Buses Manufacturer of the Year by Transportation Review

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC:PEVM), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced it has been named "Zero Emission Transit Buses Manufacturer of the Year 2025" by Transportation Review, a respected authority in the commercial mobility and fleet transportation sector.

This prestigious recognition reflects Phoenix Motor's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the successful deployment of all-electric, purpose-built transit buses throughout North America. The award follows a comprehensive nomination and evaluation process conducted by an expert panel of C-level transportation executives, thought leaders, and the editorial board of Transportation Review.

"This award is a tremendous validation of the work our team is doing every day to accelerate the transition to clean, efficient transit," said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motor Inc. "We've dedicated more than two decades to advancing EV technology, and this recognition fuels our drive to continue pioneering scalable, zero-emission solutions for cities, campuses and transit authorities."

Phoenix's acquisition of Proterra's transit bus division has significantly expanded its manufacturing capabilities and helped strengthen its role as a national and global leader in electric mass transit. The company's purpose-built ZX5 platform features advanced composite materials, optimal battery placement for safety and performance, and cutting-edge OTA (over-the-air) fleet analytics to support maintenance, uptime, and long-term efficiency.

With over 60 million electric miles driven across its customer base, Phoenix Motor has reduced more than 16 million pounds of carbon emissions, the equivalent of preserving over 8,000 acres of U.S. forest annually.

Phoenix's buses are currently deployed across major transit authorities and high-volume fleet hubs, including the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, CapMetro, Metrolink, and numerous California airports and universities, such as UC Irvine, Duke, and Harvard.

"By offering flexible and fully connected electric transit solutions, we're helping our partners meet climate targets, improve service reliability and prepare for a fully autonomous future," Peng added.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: phoenixev.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

IR@phoenixev.ai

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

PEV@redchip.com

SOURCE: Phoenix Motor Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/phoenix-motor-named-zero-emission-transit-buses-manufacturer-of-the-year-by-transportati-1046665