

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The death toll from flash floods in Texas has crossed 100 as heavy rains are subsiding.



The search and rescue, incolving hundreds of volunteers and more than 20 state agencies, enters the fifth day for dozens missing in the devastating floods in central Texas.



Kerr County was the worst-hit, where 68 people, including 27 children, have died, reports quoting officials say.



10 girls, who were attending a Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River, are missing after the camp was deluged quickly during the peak of the flooding on Friday.



NWS said in its latest forecast that isolated heavy rainfall will continue through tonight across portions of central Texas, though some relief from the heavy rain is expected on Tuesday.



According to weather forecast, Texas is bracing for drier days as the week progresses.



