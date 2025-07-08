Amazon Prime Day Exclusive: Celebrity-Loved Skincare from COSRX

Get ready to glow! COSRX's biggest sale of the year has arrived.

LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the viral K-beauty brand loved by celebrities, editors, and millions of fans on TikTok, is rolling out its largest promotion of the year yet exclusively for Amazon Prime Day 2025 which runs from July 08th to 11th. This includes amazing deals on bestselling staples and, for the first time ever, markdowns on newest launches that have been flying off shelves since their debut. This limited-time event marks a major moment for both longtime fans and first-time shoppers.

The Ultimate Stock Up Moment: Snail Edition

With unbeatable prices across viral staples and trending newcomers, this Prime Day is all about snail mucin - a hero ingredient in every product below. It presents a rare opportunity to replenish skincare routines, stock up on cult favorites, and prepare for the season ahead with must-have essentials. Each item is part of the brand's best-selling Snail line that Amazon users can't stop raving about. Here are a few tried-and-tested bestsellers that Amazon users can't stop raving about:

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This lightweight essence delivers a powerful boost of hydration while improving skin elasticity and soothing irritation. Packed with 96% snail secretion filtrate, it absorbs quickly to leave skin feeling fresh and naturally radiant. Versatile in use, it works beautifully as a primer for a smooth makeup application, can be mixed with foundation to add a luminous glow, or applied directly to calm sunburned or dry skin. Designed for gentle yet effective care, it keeps skin moisturized and glowing throughout the day.

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

A deeply nourishing gel-type moisturizer infused with 92% snail mucin to help repair and soothe irritated or sensitized skin after breakouts. It absorbs quickly, delivering hydration and comfort without heaviness, leaving skin soft, calm, and refreshed.

Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask A TikTok-viral favorite that delivers intense hydration and instant glow. This innovative hydrogel mask gradually turns transparent as it melts into the skin, helping to plump, brighten, and soothe in just one use. Featured in a skincare routine video by a well-known celebrity, it has quickly become a must-have beauty secret.



Prime Day Exclusive: New Skincare Must-Haves on Sale

This Prime Day, shoppers can enjoy exclusive promotions on COSRX's newest skincare and haircare innovations, now available on Amazon for the first time.

The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer This lightweight yet deeply nourishing moisturizer is COSRX's latest innovation for reinforcing the skin's natural barrier. Designed to provide lasting hydration without heaviness, it absorbs quickly and leaves a silky finish, making it perfect for those who dislike thick, greasy creams. Ideal for sensitive or reactive skin, it helps reduce irritation and breakouts while preparing the skin for flawless makeup application. Just one month after launch, it was recognized as one of the best skin barrier repair products

Airy-Light Invisible Sun Stick Delivering broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection in a sleek, travel-friendly stick, this sunscreen glides on with a clear, airy texture that feels barely there. The weightless formula leaves no white cast and resists water and sweat, making it perfect for daily wear and easy touch-ups throughout the day. Whether used on bare skin or over makeup, it offers invisible yet powerful sun defense for all skin types.

Even More Viral Favorites You Don't Want to Miss

A selection of COSRX's most-loved products is now available at some of the steepest discounts of the year. Whether you're refreshing your skincare lineup or stocking up on longtime favorites, these fan-approved picks are worth adding to the cart before the deals disappear:

The 6 Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum Formulated with six multi-functional peptides, this first-step toner serum helps improve skin elasticity, refine texture, and improves the appearance of fine lines and pores. It acts as to prep the skin, increasing its ability to drink it the following skincare for better more faster results. Fans have called it a "game changer" for visibly firmer, more radiant skin.

Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ A transparent, breathable sunscreen that melts into the skin without any white cast. This ultra-light formula offers powerful broad-spectrum protection while keeping the skin feeling fresh and hydrated throughout the day. Ideal for all skin types, including sensitive or oily skin, and perfect for layering under makeup.

Limited-Time Only

From award-winning bestsellers to brand-new product launches, COSRX is offering beauty lovers a chance to shop exclusive deals during Amazon Prime Day. These offers are available only while supplies last.

Visit the COSRX Amazon Store to shop the sale and upgrade your skincare routine.

About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of the leading skincare brands worldwide. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including https://www.cosrx.com , Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom and Target . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

