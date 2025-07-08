Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to provide investors an update on its investments for the period ending June 30, 2025.

Table 1: Olive's Investment Portfolio

Name Ticker Sector Category (Audited)

Value

Dec 31,

2024 (Unaudited)

Value

Mar 31,

2025 (Unaudited)

Value

June 30,

2025(1) Omai Gold Mines Corp.(2) OMG.v Precious

Metals Public Equity $456,720 $1,113,835 $1,376,650 Black Sheep Ventures Inc. Private Real

Estate Private Equity & Convertible Debenture $1,265,936 $1,265,936 $1,265,936 Troilus Gold Corp. TLG Precious

Metals Public Equity $190,800 $290,063 $516,025 Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. ASCU Base

Metals Public Equity $255,780 $393,240 $426,760 Sterling Metals Corp. SAG.v Base

Metals Public Equity $85,906 $218,169 $363,177 Aurion Resources Ltd AU.v Precious

Metals Public Equity $222,075 $250,275 $271,220 Public Equity Liquid Investments and Working Capital (3) $1,417,143 $1,338,040 $1,622,258 Other Public Equity Fundamental Investments Incl. Warrants (4) $1,773,991 $1,951,408 $1,845,353 Other Private Equity, Loans, & Convertible Debenture Investments $836,679 $915,508 $851,268 Total Value $6,419,124 $7,518,305 $8,538,647 (5)

For publicly listed investments traded on recognized exchanges, valuation is based on closing trading prices. For private equity investments, valuation is per the most recent financial statements. For Convertible Debentures, valuation is per the most recent financial statements, adjusted for interest accruals and convertibility value. Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer. Olive defines Liquid Investments as investments whose position can be liquidated in less than one day's average trading volume for that security. This measure also includes cash and cash equivalents, but does not adjust for working capital. Out of the Money Warrants are valued using Black Scholes with 35% volatility, and 3% interest rate. In the Money Warrants are valued at their intrinsic value. The increase in value from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 is primarily as a result of stock price appreciation of the investments.

As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 106,144,709 common shares outstanding.

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO, and Director stated: "During the second quarter commodities advanced more cautiously than in the first quarter. However, commodity related equities outperformed their commodity benchmarks highlighting increasing appeal for the sector from generalist investors. With the strong seasonal period between January and May behind us, at Olive we are now looking at opportunities more cautiously during the summer. The Fall period is typically seasonally weak for the sector, and we are currently investing with that horizon in mind."

Derek Macpherson, the Company's Executive Chairman stated: "Olive's strong investment performance in 2025 continued in Q2 2025, with the value of our assets increasing in value by approximately 13.6% in the quarter, with value of the portfolio up approximately 33% in 2025 after overhead costs. The reconstruction of our portfolio in 2024, focusing our investments on fewer higher conviction investments, has driven this performance. In H1 2025 core investments in Omai Gold Mines, up 120%, Troilus Gold, up 145%, and Sailfish Royalty, up 82%, were key in driving these strong returns."

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

