Prosafe SE: Share capital decrease completed

8 July 2025 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Prosafe SE (the "Company") on 16 May 2025 regarding the extraordinary general meeting's resolution to decrease the share capital of the Company by EUR 22,157,127.24, from EUR 22,335,813.75 to EUR 178,686.51, through a decrease of the nominal value of each share in the Company by EUR 1.24, from EUR 1.25 to EUR 0.01.

The resolution was published by the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 22 May 2025 and followed by a six-week creditor notice period, which was completed without creditor objections.

The share capital decrease has today been registered as completed by the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital decrease, the share capital of the Company is EUR 178,686.51, divided into 17,868,651 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01.

