Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 08:02
0,620 Euro
-5,05 % -0,033
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 12:06 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Share capital decrease completed

8 July 2025 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Prosafe SE (the "Company") on 16 May 2025 regarding the extraordinary general meeting's resolution to decrease the share capital of the Company by EUR 22,157,127.24, from EUR 22,335,813.75 to EUR 178,686.51, through a decrease of the nominal value of each share in the Company by EUR 1.24, from EUR 1.25 to EUR 0.01.

The resolution was published by the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 22 May 2025 and followed by a six-week creditor notice period, which was completed without creditor objections.

The share capital decrease has today been registered as completed by the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital decrease, the share capital of the Company is EUR 178,686.51, divided into 17,868,651 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01.

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements of Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations.


