Canada Carbon Inc.: Canada Carbon Announces Receipt Of Necessary Permits For Its Third Drilling Campaign On Asbury Graphite Property

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Canada Carbon Inc. (TSX-V: CCB), ("Canada Carbon" or "the Company") announces that it has obtained all necessary permits from the Quebec government to commence with its third drilling campaign in three years at the Asbury Graphite Property ("Asbury"), located near the municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus in the province of Quebec.



As Figure 1 shows below, the Company intends to complete a drilling campaign which will provide up to 5,200 meters of core when completed. The campaign will be conducted across the entire length of Asbury's 5 Kilometer mineralization trend. When added to drill campaigns conducted in 2022 and 2023, this campaign will provide the company with over 10,000 meters of core samples which will continue its ongoing de-risking activity at Asbury.



Figure 1 - Planned Drill Holes for the 2025 Asbury Drill Campaign



Please Click to View Image



The Company intends to utilize the data extracted from this campaign to update its NI 43-101 resource report and to complete a pre-feasibility study by 12/31/25. CCB filed its maiden resource estimate which reported an inferred resource of 4.14 Mt with an average grade of 3.05% Cg, within the boundaries of an optimized open pit mine model. The cut-off grade for the mineral resources was established at 1.0% Cg. (see press release dated May 30th, 2024)



Over the past months, the Company has taken the necessary steps with the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MRNF) to obtain an authorization for impact works (ATI) and an intervention permit to carry out forest management activities. These two permits are required in order to proceed with the mining exploration work planned by the Company.



As part of this process, both the Company and the MRNF had the opportunity to consult extensively with local stakeholders, including the municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus and the Kitigan Zibi Anishinaabeg community, to present the Company, the Asbury project and to answer any pertinent questions and incorporate any stakeholder feedback.