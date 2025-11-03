Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - ClearBlue Markets is excited to announce its participation in the inaugural Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, ClearBlue Markets will host The Perfect Storm Challenging Canada's Carbon Markets which aims to provide essential clarity for navigating upcoming regulatory and market shifts.Canada's industrial carbon pricing faces a "perfect storm," with a convergence of pressures from domestic political divergence, wavering trade relations, and the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Provincial actions like Alberta's carbon price freeze and Saskatchewan's industrial carbon tax pause risk non-compliance with the federal trajectory. Simultaneously, the EU's CBAM, set for its definitive phase on January 1, 2026, requires clarification on recognition of Canada's sub-national carbon markets and the treatment of industry. The 2026 interim review of the federal benchmark is the critical regulatory milestone scheduled to address these inconsistencies and drive harmonization. The session will draw from ClearBlue's recently published Special Report Part 1, Canadian Federal Benchmark Equivalency Analysis: Current Landscape and will including findings from Part 2, Potential Scenarios and Impacts, as well as ongoing market observation and analysis from our award-winning Advisory service and Market Intelligence teams.

The Perfect Storm Challenging Canada's Carbon Markets is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.

Event details:

Date: November 25, 2025

November 25, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM EST

2:00 PM EST Format/Location: Virtual / Toronto

To learn more about The Perfect Storm Challenging Canada's Carbon Markets, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About ClearBlue Markets

At ClearBlue Markets, we are committed to making carbon markets work for you. As an award-winning leader in both compliance and voluntary carbon markets, we empower companies to meet their emission reduction goals through strategic, data-driven solutions powered by our AI-enabled carbon intelligence platform, ClearBlue Vantage. Our dynamic, customizable services span market intelligence, advisory, project development, and market access, all backed by ClearBlue Vantage's robust insights and comprehensive market view. Trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide, ClearBlue helps clients take decisive action, manage risks, and unlock financial value through effective carbon market strategies. Visit: https://www.clearbluemarkets.com/ .

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

SOURCE: Canada Climate Week XChange