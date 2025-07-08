

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has revoked the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, a Syria-based jihadist paramilitary organization that fought the Syrian civil war.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the FTO designation of HTS, also known as al-Nusrah Front, was revoked under the Immigration and Nationality Act. This revocation became effective Tuesday.



HTS, along with other Syrian opposition groups, launched an offensive that led to the fall of the Assad regime in December last year.



Rubio said the decision was taken in the wake of the announced dissolution of HTS and the Syrian government's commitment to combat terrorism.



'This action also builds on the momentum of the June 30 Executive Order 'Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions' and recognizes the positive actions taken by the new Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa,' he said in a statement.



It comes a week after President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order lifting majority of U.S. sanctions imposed on Syria.



