(article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Securities Regulator Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL):

Date June 30, 2025 Total number of capital stock shares 6 548 328 Total number of theoretical voting rights 9 844 264 Total number of effective voting rights 9 824 158

It is reminded that an obligation to disclose crossing of thresholds is included in ID Logistics Group's bylaws in addition to the legal obligation.

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 3 274 164.00

Registered office: 55 chemin des Engrenauds 13660 Orgon France

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

LEI code: N°969500U1DQN70VMJ9P45

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenues of €3.3 billion in 2024. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 18 countries representing, more than 9 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 42,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

