Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce: (i) a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $320,000 (the "Offering"); and (ii) a debt settlement agreement with the management company of the Company's President and CEO, Allan Frame, for the issuance of 2,100,000 Units at a deemed price of C$0.04 per Unit to settle an outstanding debt of C$84,000 in management fees (the "Debt Settlement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of C$0.10 for 24 months following the date of issuance, subject to customary adjustment provisions.

Projects Update

Allan Frame, the President and CEO of Beyond, stated: "Despite the uncertain and volatile global economy and market, Beyond will continue to play an active role in exploring for critical minerals in Canada. Following a comprehensive technical review by our technical team, we have streamlined our project portfolio to focus on two assets: the Ear Falls Spodumene Project in Ontario and the Rare One Project in British Columbia. While executing on our current exploration plans, we are actively evaluating additional high-impact projects and opportunities that align with the Company's strategic vision and long-term growth objectives."

Rare One Project, British Columbia

The Rare One Project is located in southwestern British Columbia with great highway and logging road access from the city of Cranbrook.

Potential to explore for two styles of mineralization including rare earth elements and Mississippi Valley-Type (MVT) lead-zinc mineralization.

Close to $1-million in exploration expenditures completed from 2005 to 2017:

Stream sampling confirmed the presence of monazite, which is rich in light rare earth elements;

Preliminary digitization of gravity surveys and soil grid samplings outlined several exploration targets to be followed up by tightened soil grid sampling;

Regional mapping established a northeast-southwest trend.

Ear Falls Spodumene Project, Ontario

The Ear Falls Spodumene Project is located near the town of Ear Falls in Northwestern Ontario with excellent infrastructures.

Highly evolved spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been identified within a 13 km long structural corridor.

A comprehensive geochemistry baseline of the project has been established based on the biogeochemistry survey and the shallow test hole program completed by the Company during the 2023 and the 2024 seasons, which can be utilized to further explore for buried lithium mineralization.

Spodumene-bearing pegmatites have >96% spodumene liberation based on TIMA, Tescan Integrated Mineral Analyzer, study completed by the Company in 2024, which is potentially beneficial for downstream processing.

The Ear Falls Spodumene Project is fully permitted for diamond drilling, stripping and trenching, and ground geophysical survey by the Ontario Ministry of Mines.

Lawrence Tsang, the VP Exploration of Beyond, commented: "We are excited with the addition of the Rare One Project to our project portfolio. It is an exciting opportunity that aligns with our exploration strategy. Our technical team remains focused on advancing our projects based on fundamental geology and boots on the ground. In short, we will begin with systematic mapping and sampling to guide the next phases of discovery."

LIFE Offering

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "LIFE" or "LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units offered under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.beyondlithium.ca. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes, mineral property exploration activities and expenditures, marketing and advertising, and as otherwise described in the Offering Document. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 31, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the listing of the Shares issued and issuable under the Offering on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing of the initial tranche of the Offering is subject to the condition that the Company raise a minimum of C$100,000.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in cash, shares, warrants or a combination thereof.

All securities to be issued under the Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The scientific and technical information disclosed herein has been reviewed, approved and verified by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., who is the VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Qualified Person"). The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Rare One Project and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The Company has not independently verified and cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the third-party data contained in this news release and investors should use caution in placing reliance on such information; however, the Qualified Person believes that exploration and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Rare One Project but may not be representative of expected results.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with a lithium exploration portfolio in Ontario and a REE and base metals project in British Columbia. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

