Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") announces that it has amended the terms of the non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and debt settlement agreement (the "Debt Settlement") previously announced on July 8, 2025. The amended Offering will now consist of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Amended Offering") and the amended Debt Settlement provides for the issuance of 2,800,000 Units at a deemed price of C$0.03 per Unit to settle an outstanding debt of C$84,000 in management fees payable to the management company of the Company's President and CEO, Allan Frame (the "Amended Debt Settlement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of C$0.10 for 24 months following the date of issuance, subject to customary adjustment provisions.

The Units to be issued under the Amended Offering will be offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "LIFE" or "LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units offered under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company has filed an amended offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") related to the Amended Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.beyondlithium.ca. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Amended Offering for general working capital purposes, mineral property exploration activities and expenditures, marketing and advertising, and as otherwise described in the Amended Offering Document. The Amended Offering is scheduled to close on or about August 29, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the listing of the Shares issued and issuable under the Amended Offering on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing of the initial tranche of the Amended Offering is subject to the condition that the Company raise a minimum of C$150,000.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in cash, shares, warrants or a combination thereof.

All securities to be issued under the Amended Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with a lithium exploration portfolio in Ontario and a REE and base metals project in British Columbia. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

