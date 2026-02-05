Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective at the opening of markets on Friday, February 6, 2026, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its new name "Beyond Minerals Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change is a return to the Company's original name and is being carried out to better reflect the Company's broadened focus on exploration of a wider range of critical minerals, including rare earths. The Company's stock symbols will remain unchanged. The Company's new CUSIP is 088662101 and its new ISIN is CA0886621014.

The Company anticipates no interruptions to its trading activities as part of the Name Change.

The Name Change was approved by shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on December 18, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Articles of amendment were subsequently filed and the Company received a certificate of amendment giving effect to the Name Change effective January 29, 2026. As a result of the Name Change, the Company's website domain name will change to www.beyondminerals.ca.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the Name Change and, as a result, certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and shareholders will not be required to exchange their shares or take any other action. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company can request a replacement certificate, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

Shareholders voted in favour of and approved all items of business at the Meeting, including the re-election of all directors and the election of the Company's VP - Exploration, Lawrence Tsang, as a new director. The Company is pleased to announce Mr. Tsang's election as a director and welcomes him to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Tsang is the President and CEO of Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) and serves as the Exploration Manager of Ascot Resources Ltd. and the Technical Advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration Corp., a private exploration company based in British Columbia. He has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has administered numerous grassroots and advanced projects for both private and public companies. Mr. Tsang holds a bachelor's degree in Geology and a minor in Economics from the University of British Columbia. A Registered Professional Geologist (PGeo) and Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, he specializes in gold, silver, and base metals exploration. With expertise in assessments, technical reports, feasibility studies, and project development, Mr. Tsang has advanced numerous projects, including the Premier Gold Project in British Columbia, from early exploration to development.

Allan Frame, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Lawrence to the Company's board of directors, as his contributions as VP Exploration have been invaluable in planning and overseeing field team activities, exploration modeling and target identification, developing and managing exploration budgets, managing early exploration permitting and managing First Nation consultation and relationships."

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

www.beyondminerals.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to any remaining risks or uncertainties associated with completion of the Name Change and/or matters therewith and expected initial trading date for the same. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

