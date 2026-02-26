Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (formerly Beyond Lithium Inc.) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce: (i) a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 12,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of C$0.10 for 24 months following the date of issuance, subject to customary adjustment provisions.

Allan Frame, CEO of Beyond, commented: "Since our last update, we have completed the scanning and georeferencing of all historical datasets from our various sources-an important milestone that strengthens our technical evaluation for targeting and planning. In March, Lawrence, our VP Exploration, and I will meet with senior geologists Graeme Evans and Paul Baxter to finalize our 2026 exploration strategy across all three projects. With two field crews already secured for the season, we are well positioned to execute our program on schedule and anticipate commencing field activities in May. This level of preparation ensures we can move quickly to maximize the value of our exploration efforts in 2026."

LIFE Offering

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "LIFE" or "LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units offered under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes, mineral property exploration activities and expenditures, marketing and advertising, and as otherwise described in the Offering Document. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about March 31, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the listing of the Shares issued and issuable under the Offering on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing of the initial tranche of the Offering is subject to the condition that the Company raise a minimum of C$200,000.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in cash, shares, warrants or a combination thereof.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Marketing Services Agreement

The Company is further pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") with Max Reinhart (the "Consultant") effective February 25, 2026, pursuant to which the Consultant will provide certain marketing, advertising, and investor relations services to the Company for an indeterminate term, which may be terminated by either party on thirty days' notice.

The Consultant has been engaged to heighten market awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. In conducting his marketing and advertising program, the Consultant will employ a number of different communication methods, including phone calls and emails.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay the Consultant a monthly consulting fee consisting of: (i) a cash fee of $2,000; and (ii) 41,667 incentive stock options of the Company (the "Options"), each exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price equal to the last closing trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange prior to the date of grant. The Company shall grant the Options to the Consultant on a quarterly basis, every three months, in tranches of 125,001 Options. One-quarter of each tranche of Options granted shall vest on the date of grant and one-quarter of each tranche shall vest each three months thereafter.

As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, the Consultant does not own any securities of the Company and is an arm's-length party to the Company. The Consultant's place of business is #1905 - 138 Esplanade East, North Vancouver, British Columbia, V7L 4X9, Tel: 778-996-3233, Email: max@vanhartcapital.ca.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

