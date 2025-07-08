Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) ("The Company" or "MILI"), a company focused on antimony, is pleased to announce new exploration targets at the Company's 100% owned West Gore Antimony Project ("West Gore", "West Gore Project", or the "Project"), generated from the reprocessing and reinterpretation of 2021 drone magnetics flown by the previous owners of the Project.

Professionals from Resourceful Geoscience Solutions Inc. of Halifax, Nova Scotia ("RGS"), a consultancy to the Company, have reprocessed and reinterpreted existing drone magnetometer data covering the entirety of the Company's West Gore Project. RGS' analysis has revealed three overlooked targets at the Project by identifying a subtle but discrete magnetic signature associated with the historical mineralization exploited by past mining activities.

"This is an exciting development as we begin to ramp up exploration activities at West Gore. The development of these targets from existing data means we can initiate exploration drilling on the Project sooner and with greater confidence. We will begin evaluating these targets immediately with surficial geochemistry and look forward to providing further updates. By championing ethical and sustainable resource development, Premier Houston is positioning Nova Scotia as a global player in clean energy and economic resilience. Furthermore, Canada's federal funding commitment for critical mineral development includes $3.8 billion " stated Scott Eldridge, CEO of Military Metals.

Target 1 - indicates that a mineralized chute exploited at depth from the main historical underground workings may extend to surface.

indicates that a mineralized chute exploited at depth from the main historical underground workings may extend to surface. Target 2 - is immediately northwest of minor historical workings in a parallel structure to the main mine known as the Brook Vein. Historical mining activities over one century ago that began on the Brook Vein include a 47-foot deep shaft (the "Brook Shaft") and single open cut stope. The presence of this geophysical target and the past exploitation activities indicate potential for significant mineralization to occur in this second parallel structure.

is immediately northwest of minor historical workings in a parallel structure to the main mine known as the Brook Vein. Historical mining activities over one century ago that began on the Brook Vein include a 47-foot deep shaft (the "Brook Shaft") and single open cut stope. The presence of this geophysical target and the past exploitation activities indicate potential for significant mineralization to occur in this second parallel structure. Target 3 - lies in an unexplored area approximately 650 meters southwest of the main historical mine workings and 250 meters southwest from the Brook Shaft.

Figure 1. Map of Military Metal's West Gore Antimony Project outlining the locations of the three geophysical targets identified by Resourceful Geoscience Solutions Inc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/258076_dc4ea25c04e6f84c_001full.jpg

The Company is currently preparing to evaluate these new Targets. Targets proximal to known mineralization will be tested during the Company's inaugural drilling campaign, currently in the planning phase. Target 3, approximately 650 meters southwest of the main historical workings has not been the subject of any known past exploration or development activities and will be evaluated with a targeted surface geochemistry survey commencing the week of July 7th, 2025.

Detailed petrophysical characterization will be employed during the forthcoming drilling campaign to determine the applicability of more detailed magnetic surveys in the continued development of the project pending the successful evaluation of the target's presented.

Additionally, the Company has collected representative samples of mineralized material from historical dumps for the purpose of having custom certified reference materials ("CRMs)" prepared by Canadian Resource Laboratories, a company that specializes in the preparation of CRMs, for use in implanting Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QAQC") protocols during the forthcoming drilling and related lithogeochemical sampling programs.

About the Drone Magnetometer survey

In August 2021 A high resolution drone airborne magnetic survey was jointly commissioned by two prospectors who collectively held all mineral claims now comprising the Company's West Gore Project. The survey was flown by Vision 4k of Quebec, Canada at a 50 meter line spacing. The survey was flown in two blocks to accommodate the interests of the two parties. The northwest block was flown at 32 meters above the ground in a north-south orientation. The southeast survey block, which includes the area of historical production, was flown at a line orientation of 315 degrees 30 meters above the ground.

The magnetometer used was a Scintrex CS-VL cesium vapour device powered by an independent battery.

Figure 2. Map of drone flight lines from the 2021 drone magnetometer survey of the mineral licenses now comprising Military Metal's West Gore Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/258076_dc4ea25c04e6f84c_002full.jpg

About the West Gore Project

West Gore was an important antimony producer during World War One, making significant contributions to the allied war effort having produced 7,000 tonnes of antimony concentrate grading 46% antimony. The Project lies in the Meguma gold camp and consists of a past-producing underground mine. Mineralization occurs as stibnite, native antimony, aurostibnite, and antimony-gold alloys and oxides. Aside from minor exploration work in the 1960s and the 1980s, the West Gore system remains essentially unexplored after World War One.

Historical accounts detail that commercial mining at West Gore took place between 1883 and 1917. Production was suspended during the First World War when a ship load of antimony ore enroute to Wales for processing was torpedoed and sunk. The loss of this revenue bankrupted the mining company and operations were suspended.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by David Murray, P.Geo, Principal Consultant for Resourceful Geoscience Solutions and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Investor Relations Engagement

On July 7, 2025, the Company entered into a media services contract (the "i2i Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i"). Pursuant to the terms of the i2i Agreement, i2i will, among other items, provide the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, digital advertising and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and i2i (the "i2i Services") for distribution by email, and on popular investor platforms. The i2i Agreement has a term of 7 weeks and terminates on August 31, 2025. The Company will make two equal payments to i2i for total consideration of US$100,000, for the i2i Services. Joe Grubb and Kailyn White will be providing the i2i Services to the Company on behalf of i2i and may be contacted at (312) 725-3843 or contact@i2illc.com, 1107 Key Plaza, Ste 222, Key West, Florida, 33040. The Company will not issue any securities to i2i as compensation. Both i2i and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes statements related to the Company's exploration plans in relation to the West Gore Project, including with respect to the identified targets and the anticipated drilling program, , as well as the future provision of services by i2i until the completion of the term of the i2i Agreement. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Known risks include risks related to future demand for antimony, alterations of supply chains in a manner that deprioritizes domestic exploration, development and production of antimony or critical minerals in Canada, or availability of resources to permit the exploration plans to occur or the presence of any disruptions of labour, accessibility of the site of the West Gore Project, or other occurrences that may limit the activities of the Company. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates, or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

