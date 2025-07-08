

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Transit Administration, on behalf of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, requested additional information from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority on what actions the transit agency is taking to combat violent crime on their systems. The letter follows MTA's failure to provide adequate responses to safety concerns raised by the Department in March.



In May, the New York Post reported incidents of assault had skyrocketed to 66 percent when compared to 2019.



'MTA giving USDOT the runaround when New York City grapples with a dramatic uptick in subway assaults is unacceptable,' said Secretary Duffy. 'The innocent victims of these horrific crimes and the daily commuters who live in fear of violence deserve better. The MTA should provide us with the information we need to assess the gaps in their security strategy and safety protocols. It's time we restore order on New York's transit systems - lives are at stake.'



In a letter sent on March 18, Secretary Duffy directed Janno Lieber, MTA Chair and Chief Executive Officer, to outline what actions the New York City Transit Authority is taking to restore safety and regain the traveling public's trust. This includes steps to improve security for passengers and workers on NYCT subways and buses, reduce crime, and crack down on fare evasion.



On March 30, MTA responded to the FTA's initial inquiry broadly, failing to answer specific questions related to resources allocated to deter crime and protect commuters, the Department of Transportation said in a press release.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News