

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has ordered the elimination of subsidies for green energy sources like wind and solar, citing unsustainability for America's electric grid and reliance on supply chains controlled by foreign adversaries.



Trump signed an Executive Order directing the Secretary of the Treasury to terminate the clean electricity production and investment tax credits for wind and solar facilities and implement the enhanced Foreign Entity of Concern restrictions each as identified in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.



The Order directs the Secretary of the Interior to revise regulations and policies to eliminate preferential treatment for wind and solar facilities compared to reliable, dispatchable energy sources.



President Trump is committed to unleashing American energy and preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable energy policies from the Green New Scam, the White House said.



Unreliable wind and solar energy sources displace affordable, dispatchable energy and compromise America's electric grid, according to it.



Reliance on so-called 'green' subsidies threatens national security by making the United States dependent on supply chains controlled by foreign adversaries. Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts to unreliable energy sources is vital to energy dominance, national security, economic growth, and the fiscal health of the Nation, the White Hous added.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News