

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit increased to the highest level in eight months in May, data from the customs office showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 7.8 billion from EUR 7.7 billion in April. This was the highest since September 2024, when the shortfall was EUR 8.9 billion.



In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 7.7 billion.



Exports decreased 0.3 percent in May from the previous month. At the same time, imports were down 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, exports edged down 0.1 percent and imports decreased 0.3 percent in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News