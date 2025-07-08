VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Enters Encryption Infrastructure Sector via QuantGold's Acquisition of Secure Encryption Storage Limited, Advancing Sovereign-Grade Cybersecurity for the AI Economy

Secure Encryption Storage holds 129 encryption parents and has deployed certified devices across more than 100 institutions in Asia-including leading telecom providers, financial institutions, airlines, and smartphone manufacturers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), today announced that its portfolio company, QuantGold Data Group Limited ("QuantGold"), acquires Secure Encryption Storage Limited ("SES") - a leading encryption hardware company with 129 patents and institutional deployments across over 100 organizations in Asia. With this acquisition, VCIG is positioned to enter the encryption infrastructure sector, anchoring both commercial expansion and sovereign technology development.

SES brings a track record of deployment across sensitive environments in Asia, including government agencies, telecom operators, leading financial institutions, aviation networks, and mobile device manufacturers. Its hardware is built on both symmetric and asymmetric cryptographic standards and designed for resilience against emerging quantum decryption threats. Select devices have achieved EAL4 certification, suitable for national cybersecurity use.

VCIG gains exclusive rights to distribute SES's full product suite in certain regions of Southeast Asia, targeting institutional and enterprise clients across sectors such as telecommunications, finance, and national infrastructure. The portfolio includes military-grade encrypted storage systems with real-time backup, encrypted GPUaaS and AIaaS services, secure mobile communication devices, and advanced field-ready data intelligence hardware. Several of these technologies are already in use by over 100 institutional clients across the region.

SES's encryption stack will become a core component of QuantGold's sovereign AI infrastructure-a platform enabling encrypted data processing across high-value sectors such as finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure. By embedding encryption at the chip level, QuantGold ensures privacy-preserving compute, zero-trust architecture, and blockchain-based validation for regulatory compliance and cross-border protection.

The global cybersecurity market is projected to exceed US$425 billion by 2030, driven by the exponential rise in digital threats and regulatory mandates. Simultaneously, the AI data monetization sector is expected to surpass US$400 billion by 2035, fueled by enterprise adoption of AI models requiring secure, high-quality data access. Through this acquisition and platform integration, VCIG and QuantGold are strategically positioned to serve both megatrends-by delivering encryption at the hardware layer and monetization at the compute layer.

"Our commitment is clear: VCIG is here to build the trusted foundation for sovereign AI. We are not just reacting to cybersecurity threats-we are investing to eliminate them at their root. From encryption chipsets to national data vaults, our technology stack is designed to protect the digital integrity of governments, institutions, and the people they serve," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global, and Chief Executive Officer of QuantGold.

About QuantGold Data Platform

QuantGold is a sovereign-grade encrypted data platform purpose-built to enable secure, compliant, and privacy-preserving data monetization at scale. Leveraging a proprietary portfolio of over 120 encryption patents, QuantGold integrates military-grade hardware security, GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and blockchain-backed auditability to empower institutions to extract actionable insights from sensitive data-without compromising data sovereignty or confidentiality.

QuantGold supports a pay-per-compute model designed to unlock value from sensitive data assets while maintaining full data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Its initial market focus includes Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with planned applications across healthcare, financial services, public sector analytics, and AI research and development.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

