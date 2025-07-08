Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia Replatforms Its Retail Media Program to Mirakl Ads to Enhance Marketplace Advertising

Partnership marks a new chapter in Jumia's advertising strategy, accelerating monetization with AI-powered sponsored product ads

LAGOS, NIGERIA AND PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Jumia (NYSE:JMIA), a leading e-Commerce platform in Africa, has partnered with Mirakl to elevate its marketplace advertising capabilities by deploying Mirakl Ads, a retail media solution uniquely designed to optimize performance for both first-party and third-party sellers. This move strengthens Jumia's efforts to deliver more value to its sellers, enhance the customer experience, and unlock profitable and sustainable new sources of revenue. Retail media is a rapidly growing sector within the e-commerce industry, expected to reach $204 billion by 2027 with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.

Jumia's adoption of Mirakl Ads positions the company at the forefront of digital advertising innovation in Africa, unlocking significant opportunities to increase revenue generation. With growing usage across its platform, Jumia is well-placed to capitalize on this momentum by delivering improved advertising tools to sellers and more relevant, personalized product recommendations to customers.

"Advertising is a key growth lever in our marketplace strategy, and this partnership with Mirakl allows us to accelerate that journey with speed and scale. By integrating Mirakl Ads, we're empowering our sellers with smarter tools and delivering a better, more personalized experience to our customers. It also positions us to unlock new revenue streams while deepening engagement across our platform. Importantly, this partnership supports our ambition to grow gross profit and accelerate our path to profitability," said Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia.

The collaboration is a testament to Mirakl's ability to rapidly deploy enterprise-grade solutions, with Jumia launching Mirakl Ads in just two months. This showcases the platform's ease of integration and fast time-to-value. Now live, the solution equips Jumia's advertising ecosystem with advanced automation, AI-powered optimization, and seamless campaign management.



With Mirakl Ads, all advertisers - from the biggest brands to the smallest marketplace sellers - can now boost their sales by leveraging advertising campaigns in Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Ivory Coast.

"Jumia's decision to replatform to Mirakl Ads is a powerful validation of our platform's ability to deliver immediate and measurable impact for leading marketplaces. By combining Mirakl's cutting-edge retail media technology with Jumia's deep market reach, we are enabling sellers to grow faster and customers to benefit from a more relevant, engaging experience. This partnership is a true milestone, not only for Jumia and Mirakl, but for the future of digital commerce across Africa." said Adrien Nussenbaum, cofounder and co-CEO of Mirakl.

Through this partnership, Jumia is taking a decisive step in accelerating monetization, improving customer engagement, and advancing its long-term financial performance and profitability across its African markets.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 9 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects approximately 70,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets.

For more information: https://group.jumia.com/.

About Mirakl

Mirakl is the leading provider of e-Commerce software solutions. Mirakl's suite of solutions provides enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant growth and efficiency in their online business.

Since 2012, Mirakl has been pioneering the platform economy, empowering retail and b2b enterprises with the most advanced, secure and scalable technology to digitize and expand product assortment through marketplace and dropship, improve efficiency in supplier catalog management and payments, personalize shopping experiences, and boost profits through retail media.

Mirakl is trusted by Macy's, Saks, Henry Schein, The Knot, 1800-Flowers, Best Buy, Lowe's, Ulta and 450+ industry-leading businesses worldwide. For more information: www.mirakl.com.

