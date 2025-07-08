Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, through one of its subsidiaries, has acquired privately owned Waitwhile Inc. (Waitwhile), a leading software-as-a-service provider that specializes in cloud-based appointment scheduling and queue management.

Waitwhile's software platform provides virtual wait list and scheduling capabilities that enable businesses to facilitate access to places, services, appointments and events whether online or in person. Real-time status updates and instant messaging, paired with powerful analytics, improve operational efficiency for both enterprise customers and their end users through reduced wait times and crowd management.

Primarily sold in the U.S., Waitwhile has a large footprint of multinational customers who use the platform to power their queue management and appointment experiences globally across healthcare, education, commercial, government and retail markets supporting more than 300 million end-user visits to date.

"Adding Waitwhile to the Allegion portfolio aligns with our strategy of investing in complementary software products that differentiate our hardware and deliver recurring value to our customers," Allegion President and CEO John H. Stone said. "This is an opportunity to deliver value by connecting the virtual queue to secure and seamless physical access at the door in core non-residential markets that we know well. Together, Waitwhile and Allegion can provide the right access to the right people at the right time, all while streamlining operations."

Waitwhile was founded in 2017 by CEO Christoffer Klemming, who is joining Allegion. Klemming will continue leading the Waitwhile business, which has offices in the U.S. and Sweden.

"As market leaders in both digital and physical access, Waitwhile and Allegion are uniquely positioned to shape the future of seamless, in-person customer experiences," Klemming said. "Together, we can accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to the businesses we serve."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

