Brenmiller Energy: Brenmiller to Launch New bGen Thermal Energy Storage System for Nuclear Small Modular Reactors - Powering the Nuclear Resurgence

Nuclear power is increasingly seen as the next-generation source to support the energy demands of computing and AI infrastructure while boosting energy independence and decarbonizing at scale - and nuclear needs storage

bGen installed in Italy with Enel - a major European utility company - is an application that can serve as a strong foundation for the continued development of Brenmiller's thermal energy storage system for integration with nuclear SMRs

Potential for major safety improvements - bGen system architecture supports passive heat absorption, load following, and decay heat removal

ROSH HA'AYIN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (Nasdaq:BNRG), a leading global provider of Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, announced today it is developing a new version of its bGen TES platform technology specifically for nuclear small modular reactors ("SMRs").

SMRs produce up to 300 MW(e) of power, significantly smaller than traditional nuclear power plants, and are designed with modular components, offering greater flexibility and potentially lower costs. While reliable for baseload generation, SMRs lack the flexibility to meet dynamic grid demands - precisely the gap that bGen is designed to fill.

"The global shift toward electrification and clean heat requires not only innovation but also adaptability," said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Brenmiller Energy. "We believe that our bGen system, already validated in real-world grid and industrial settings, is naturally suited to support SMR decarbonization with minimal modifications."

Enel Project as Proof of Scalability & Resilience

Brenmiller's bGen system has already been installed in Italy with Enel - a major European utility company - as part of a pilot project to decarbonize combined heat and power ("CHP") operations. This project can serve as a strong development base for future TES units tailored for SMR.

Photo: Brenmiller Energy, Enel project, Santa Barbara, Italy

Development Platform for Future SMR Integration

Unlike conventional nuclear storage integrations, Brenmiller's solution provides a solid foundation that can be adapted and further developed to meet SMR requirements.

bGen's inherent heat exchanger and high thermal mass are already optimized for interfacing with secondary or tertiary loops in nuclear systems

System architecture supports passive heat absorption, load following, and decay heat removal

These attributes pave the way for potential rapid deployment in SMR-linked projects

New Product Launch Coming Soon

Brenmiller will soon introduce a bGen configuration tailored for SMR and high-resilience industrial applications. This next-generation product retains Brenmiller's signature flexibility, safety, and cost-effectiveness - while unlocking powerful new use cases in the nuclear and heavy industry domains.

Governments and Industry Driving Demand

New executive orders from the U.S. Administration have fast-tracked SMRs and aim to significantly reform the U.S. nuclear industry

A $900 million U.S. Department of Energy solicitation for SMRs was issued to support American energy and artificial intelligence ("AI") dominance

The World Bank recently reversed its prior ban on funding nuclear power and announced it will accelerate the approval of SMRs

Several countries in Europe are reembracing nuclear power as a means of boosting energy independence and decarbonizing at scale, including Denmark, which is rethinking its 40-year nuclear ban, according to a report by CNBC in May 2025

About bGen

bGen ZERO is Brenmiller's TES system, which converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen ZERO charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water, or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen ZERO also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen ZERO was named among TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category and won Gold in the Energy Storage and Management category at the 2025 Edison Awards.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the development of the new version of the Company's bGen TES platform specifically for use with SMRs; that the bGen system is positioned to support SMR decarbonization with minimal modifications; that the bGen system has the potential for major safety improvements as its architecture supports passive heat absorption, load following, and decay heat removal; the timing in which the Company will introduce a bGen configuration tailored for SMR and high-resilience industrial applications; that the new product will retain the Company's flexibility, safety, and cost-effectiveness while enabling new use cases in nuclear and heavy industry; that there will be rapid deployment of the Company's bGen system in SMR-linked projects due to its compatibility with nuclear systems; that global trends, including executive orders and funding initiatives, are expected to drive demand for SMR-compatible technologies like bGen; and that policy changes by the U.S. government and international institutions will accelerate the adoption of SMRs, potentially expanding market opportunities for the Company. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact: investors@bren-energy.com

SOURCE: Brenmiller Energy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/brenmiller-to-launch-new-bgentm-thermal-energy-storage-system-for-nuclear-small-modular-r-1046181