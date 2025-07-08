Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey is now underway at the Bertha Zone, located within a strategically optioned 57 km² area that forms part of the Company's broader 100%-owned 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project in south-central British Columbia. Bertha is one of potentially three high-priority alkalic copper-gold porphyry centres identified to date at Kolos, each with direct road access from Highway 5 with undrilled surface mineralization, providing a unique advantage for efficient and cost-effective exploration with substantial upside potential (Figure 1).

The Bertha Zone remains largely underexplored with minimal modern exploration despite the presence of highly prospective mineralization. Recent field reconnaissance confirmed the location of supergene-style copper mineralization within a historical exploration pit exposed by surface stripping over 80 years ago, while also uncovering previously unsampled mineralized outcrop along a northeast-southwest structural trend. Modern historical rock grab sampling appears to have been limited to a single location within the pit, where samples returned up to 8.48% copper (Cu). Torr collected six rock grab samples from the Bertha Zone (Figure 2, assays pending) showcasing chalcocite, minor native copper, and malachite nodules within sub-vertical quartz-carbonate veining hosted by a volcanic breccia; suggestive of an underlying porphyry source that is the target of the ongoing 11.7 line-kilometer IP survey.

"Our launch of the IP survey at Bertha is a key moment in advancing the Kolos Copper-Gold Project," stated Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals. "With compelling historical evidence of high-grade supergene-style copper and no recorded modern drilling to date, Bertha represents a rare, high-impact opportunity. This geophysical work will directly inform our targeting as we move toward a discovery-focused drill program in 2025."

Figure 1. Kolos Project location with annotated alkalic copper-gold porphyry centers and location of nearby major copper deposits and mines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/258067_1b23bd2084c6799a_001full.jpg

The nearby Sonic Zone appears to share key geological and geophysical features with the Bertha Zone, suggesting a potentially continuous or related mineralizing system between the two copper-gold porphyry targets.

Bertha Zone: High-Grade Surface Copper with Geological Comparisons to New Afton1

The Bertha Zone represents a highly prospective, underexplored high-grade copper target where recent fieldwork has confirmed supergene-style copper mineralization, primarily sooty chalcocite, native copper, and malachite nodules hosted within brecciated volcanic rocks. This style and setting are geologically significant and comparable to the supergene enrichment zone at New Afton, located just 28 km to the north1.

Supergene mineralization happens when copper-rich fluids from deeper underground move up through cracks in the rock, usually helped by rainwater or groundwater. As these fluids rise closer to surface, they interact with oxygen and other elements. This chemical reaction causes high-grade copper minerals, like chalcocite, native copper, and malachite, to form near surface.

At New Afton, the presence of a well-developed supergene blanket, characterized by abundant native copper and sooty chalcocite, was critical to the early economic success of the mine. This zone accounted for approximately 80% of the initial orebody, enabling low strip ratios, enhanced metal recoveries, and early cash flow. It overlies a deeper primary hypogene copper-gold porphyry system hosted within the Cherry Creek intrusion of the Iron Mask batholith, where brecciation and hydrothermal fluid pulses played a key role in both metal deposition and alteration zoning.

Figure 2. Select 2025 rock grab samples from the Bertha and Sonic Zones, assays pending. A, B. Bertha open pit containing abundant chalcocite with malachite staining within a fragmental volcanic host rock. C. Sonic Zone malachite staining with blebs of chalcopyrite associated with localized potassic alteration within dense quartz-carbonate veining adjacent to aplitic and silica dykes. D. Style of mineralization within the Bertha pit wall where historical sampling has yielded up to 8.48% copper in rock grab samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/258067_1b23bd2084c6799a_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

1Note that information and comparisons disclosed is not necessarily indicative of mineralization or assay results at the Bertha Zone.

