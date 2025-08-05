Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a five-year Multi-Year, Area-Based (MYAB) drill permit covering two of the Company's highest-priority copper-gold porphyry targets at Kirby and Lodi, as well as the copper-silver-molybdenum Clapperton target (Figure 1). These target zones are all located within the 100% owned portion (275 km2) of the highway-accessible 332 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project in south-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

Undrilled, Kilometre-Scale Copper-Gold Porphyry Targets: The Kirby and Lodi target zones host significant copper-gold mineralization at surface, aligned with multi-kilometer ZTEM geophysical anomalies that extend to depths of over 1 kilometer (km). Together with copper-silver-molybdenum mineralization at Clapperton these targets form a 7 km-long multi-centred porphyry trend that remains completely untested by drilling .

Strong Geophysical-Geochemical Alignment with High-Grade Outcrop Samples: At Kirby and Lodi moderately conductive and resistive geophysical anomalies extend 2,500 meters (m) and 1,850 m in strike length, respectively. These correlate with copper-in-soil values up to 1,175 ppm Cu and 725 ppb Au (see March 25, 2024 news release), supported by rock grab sampling from coincident outcrop that also yielded up to 0.38% copper (Cu) and 1.07 g/t gold (Au) within the Kirby Target Zone.

"Securing this multi-year drill permit is a major milestone for Torr, clearing the way for our inaugural drill program at Kirby, Lodi, and Bertha," stated Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO. "We are now awaiting imminent results from our induced polarization survey at Bertha, which will confirm if it shares the same large-scale geophysical-geochemical footprint as our other undrilled copper-gold porphyry targets. With all three zones now drill-permitted and exhibiting strong mineralization at surface, Torr is ideally positioned in Canada's most productive copper belt, just over 30 kilometres from the Highland Valley Copper and New Afton mines, with the latter having an expected reserve life of only six more years. A new discovery at Kolos could not only transform the regional exploration landscape but also offer a potential strategic source of proximal mill feed to help sustain long-term copper production in this tier-one mining district."

Figure 1. ZTEM 3D resistivity inversion model voxel slice through the Kirby and Lodi target zones, showing rock grab and soil sample locations coincident with moderate resistivity and conductivity anomalies; geophysical signatures that together with surface observations likely indicate widespread hydrothermal alteration and mineralization linked to diorite and monzonite intrusions. View oriented east-northeast.







The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

