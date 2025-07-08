$5mm treasury investment in asset backed loans

Looking to leverage royalty and private debt opportunities

Paragon Advanced Labs progresses towards listing

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) ("Britannia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has committed $5 million of its treasury capital, generated from the sale of its former UK operating subsidiary, into an arm's length portfolio of asset-backed loans (the "Investment"). The loan portfolio is comprised of secured, asset-backed loans offering attractive interest rates and structured with strong collateral and asset coverage protections.

The Company previously announced its intention to undertake a comprehensive review of a wide range of active business investment opportunities on January 28, 2025. Following this review, Britannia's management team selected this vehicle based on its superior risk-adjusted returns, reliable income stream, and short duration exposure.

The Investment represents a strategic allocation of capital designed to generate immediate and recurring cash flow for the benefit of its shareholders in a manner consistent with the Company's previously disclosed commitment to support diversified and innovative opportunities in high-potential areas.

"This investment reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our focus on maximizing shareholder value," said Peter Shippen, CEO of Britannia Life Sciences. "In the current market environment, we believe this portfolio offers a compelling combination of yield, security, and liquidity."

After assessing multiple potential business combinations, the Company sees significant opportunities in structuring future investments in private debt and non-resource royalty markets to, ultimately, generate attractive income streams for its shareholders.

Alongside the Investment, the board of directors has committed to review the Company's dividend policy and consider the potential for a Normal Course Issuer Bid, and any other options for near-term shareholder value creation.

The Company expects the Investment to produce short-term income and strengthen its financial position as it continues to pursue opportunities to leverage its structure and capital resources to generate additional yield bearing opportunities.

After giving rise to the Investment, the Company has approximately $3 million of unrestricted cash and restricted cash and continues to monitor the performance of its former UK operating subsidiary in connection with the potential earn-out payment based on December 31, 2025 EBITDA, as announced at the time of the strategic disposition.

Update on Britannia Mining Solutions/Paragon Advanced Labs

Britannia Mining Solutions Inc. (to be renamed Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.) ("Paragon") successfully completed its Annual General Meeting, with 100% of votes cast in favour of all resolutions, including the Company's proposed go-public transaction.

The Company will hold an approximately 24.8% interest in the resulting public entity, which represents a value of $11,800,000 based on Paragon's most recent financing,

Paragon continues to advance its stock exchange listing application and has reserved the ticker symbol "PALS" in connection therewith.

In early May, Paragon successfully completed a $10 million private placement, further strengthening its balance sheet as it continues the expansion of developing its global assay laboratory network that leverages PhotonAssay technology. Paragon remains focused on delivering high-throughput, rapid-turnaround solutions to the mining and exploration sectors using industry-leading technology.

The Company expects to provide further updates as Paragon progresses toward its listing and continues to scale its operations globally.

