Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) ("Britannia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") for gross proceeds of up to $10 million CAD.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to provide debenture holders of Britannia with exposure to a fixed return generated by a portfolio of asset-backed loans, offering strong underlying collateral backing and monthly interest income, beginning after an initial 60 day deployment period.

Further to the Company's release on July 8, 2025, the initiative represents Britannia's continued expansion into the specialty finance sector, leveraging its platform to originate and administer investments in private debt and non-resource royalty markets to generate attractive income streams for its shareholders.

The Debentures will not be convertible, and will:

Bear interest at 18% per annum, paid monthly subject to a 60 day delayed accrual;

Have a 10-year term from the date of issuance;

Be listed on the CSE (subject to prior satisfaction of all CSE listing requirements with respect to the Debentures);

Be redeemable by the Company after 2 years at 101% of the then-prevailing market price;

Be offered in minimum subscriptions of $50,000.

"This offering allows Britannia to provide accredited and institutional investors with direct exposure to an arm's-length portfolio of asset-backed, income-generating assets," said Peter Shippen, CEO of Britannia Life Sciences Inc. "By focusing on unique opportunities in underserved markets we're able to deliver attractive yields while still being supported by high-quality collateral."

The Debentures will be offered by private placement to eligible investors in reliance on applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws. The securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The offering is expected to close on or before September 15, 2025 and remains subject to customary closing conditions and any required regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE.

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a diversified services platform operating across North America and Europe. Historically anchored in science-based services-such as laboratory testing and regulatory compliance - the company recently sold its U.K. laboratory business and is repositioning its expertise and infrastructure for broader opportunities. Management is actively exploring how the existing platform can be applied to the growing markets for private debt and non-resource royalties and is considering a rebrand to better reflect this wider strategic focus beyond the life-sciences sector.

Cautionary Note with respect to Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the size and terms of the offering of Debentures, the use of the proceeds from the offering, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Offering, if at all, the timing and ability of the Company to satisfy the listing conditions of the CSE, if at all, with respect to the Debentures, the ability of any asset-backed portfolio of loans to generate interest income, and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company, at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the offering of debentures, risks relating to structuring and acquiring a portfolio of assets to invest in, risks relating to the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals, completing the offering on the terms announced, and the global macro-economic climate.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward looking information. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260314

SOURCE: Britannia Life Sciences Inc