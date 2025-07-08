Unlock 20% Off During Amazon Prime Day: Save on Coated Outdoor Furniture's Picnic Tables, Benches & Trash Receptacles

Enjoy Coated Outdoor Furniture Limited-Time Prime Member Deals on Heavy-Duty Textured Outdoor Picnic Tables, Benches & More

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Coated Outdoor Furniture, known for its safe, durable, American-made outdoorpicnic table, park benches, and waste receptacles, is offering its best deal of the year exclusively for Amazon Prime Day shoppers. During Prime Day 2025, Prime members can enjoy 20% off the entire line of textured products, including outdoor picnic tables, benches, and trash receptacles.

Prime Day has become the biggest shopping event of the year, and Coated Outdoor Furniture is excited to help customers upgrade their outdoor spaces without sacrificing quality. "We know many shoppers look for a great Amazon Prime Daydeal on outdoor furniture, but they often end up with poorly made imports that don't last," said Lindsey Albracht, Expert Amazon Consultant for Coated Outdoor Furniture. "This year, we're putting our best textured products on sale so families, schools, and municipalities can invest in furniture that's built to last."

From a sturdy picnic bench tables in the backyard to playground tables for schools or community parks, Coated Outdoor Furniture's products are engineered to withstand sun, rain, and everyday wear. Each piece is coated to resist rust and corrosion, ensuring long-term performance for families and organizations alike. Customers can also add matching outdoor waste receptacles and benches to complete their spaces.

What makes these Prime Day deals even better is knowing every item is crafted in-house by skilled American workers. Coated Outdoor Furniture's commitment to U.S. manufacturing means buyers get peace of mind, safety, and durability in one purchase - all while saving big during Prime Member Deals.

About Coated Outdoor Furniture

Coated Outdoor Furniture is a manufacturer of American-made coated outdoor furniture, proudly offering commercial & residential picnic tables, benches, and trash receptacles built-to-last. Founded with a mission to eliminate the waste and safety issues tied to cheaply made imports, the brand partners with skilled U.S. craftsmen to create strong, secure, and sustainable furniture solutions for public and private use. Learn more at www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com

Dallas, TX

sales@coatedoutdoorfurniture.com

(855) 955-1388

www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com

SOURCE: Coated Outdoor Furniture

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/unlock-20-off-during-amazon-prime-day-save-on-coated-outdoor-furniture-1046693