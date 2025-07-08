

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance swung to a surplus in May from a shortfall a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus was EUR 145 million in June compared to a deficit of EUR 30 million in the same month last year.



Exports declined 5.7 percent year-on-year in June, and imports dropped at a comparatively faster pace of 8.4 percent.



The value of pulp exports decreased by 22 percent from last year, while imports of industrial machinery and equipment tumbled by 15 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries rose by 1.0 percent, while those to countries outside the EU plunged 14.2 percent, the agency said.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News