Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo BHF, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025

3,199 ID Logistics Group shares

€2,402,649 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2024

5,643 ID Logistics Group shares

€1,391,415 in cash

Over the period from January 1st to December 31, 2025, the following have been executed

4,983 buy transactions

5,188 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes traded were

71,215 shares and €28,076,011 buy

73,659 shares and €29,087,246 sell

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 3 274 164.00

Registered office: 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenues of €3.3 billion in 2024. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 18 countries representing, more than 9 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 42,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

