Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Helps Label Lead Pick Up Speed for Short Runs

AccurioLabel 400 Digital Label Press Plus Label Converter Accelerate Time to Market for Customers

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced Label Lead has added new capabilities to its growing business with the AccurioLabel 400, Konica Minolta's newest dry-toner digital label press, and the GM DC350Mini, which offers speed for precision die cutting and finishing in a small footprint.

A new customer to Konica Minolta, Label Lead, a label converter located in Medley, Florida, is one of the largest manufacturers of pressure-sensitive labels in South Florida and Miami. While the company considered other manufacturers for a new digital label press, it ultimately chose Konica Minolta's AccurioLabel 400 for its capabilities, smaller footprint, ease of use and price point. The acquisition of the two new devices has allowed Label Lead to take shorter-run jobs off its older analog flexo press, as well as replace a slower digital entry level press.

Julio (L) and Landy Fernandez, partners and co-owners of Label Lead, with their newly installed

Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 400 dry-toner digital label press

"We were specifically looking for faster turnarounds, workflow efficiency, increased output volume, reduced downtime and reduced waste, and the AccurioLabel 400 checked all those boxes for us," said Julio Fernandez, President, Label Lead. "Many of our customers are in the nutraceutical, supplements, food and beverage, cosmetic, beauty and healthcare industries, competitive businesses where time to market is very important, even with smaller runs. This equipment from Konica Minolta has provided new capabilities that turn around our short-run work much more efficiently, which in turn helps our customers get their products to market faster so they can realize revenue."

Both Label Lead and its customers are incredibly impressed with the AccurioLabel 400's consistent output and vibrant colors, particularly its ability to match Pantone colors precisely. The one-hit white is notably remarkable on clear and metalized substrates. "Color matching is especially important for brand consistency, continuity among product lines and recognition on store shelves," continued Fernandez.

The AccurioLabel 400 incorporates all of Konica Minolta's leading technology, including the Intelligent Quality Optimizer (IQ-520) color management functionality for real-time color stability and registration control. The digital press also features a fifth station for white toner, which expands opportunities for creative label applications, plus 3,600 x 2,400 DPI resolution and many automated control features for highly productive label output.

With the addition of the GM DC350Mini, Label Lead has a highly automated and compact converting line for labels that offers precision cutting and an ultrashort web path. It's the fastest compact machine available and compatible with any digital press. With a fully featured servo-driven drive train, the GM DC350Mini provides precise tension control and outstanding registration, reducing maintenance requirements and enhancing its reliability. Both devices are highly efficient and easy to use, with intuitive touchscreen interfaces for streamlined workflows.

"The Label Lead team are true specialists in label production, and the combination of our AccurioLabel 400 with the GM DC350Mini gives them - and their customers - a real edge, not only in the quality of their label output, but also in turnaround time," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "We're proud to partner with Label Lead to enhance their offerings with this comprehensive solution and provide reliable support to grow their business."

Learn about Konica Minolta's full line of production and industrial print products here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Label Lead

Co-founded in October 2014 by two brothers, Julio and Landy Fernandez, both of whom still work at the company today, Label Lead Corp. started out as a small print shop in an 800 sq. ft. warehouse with one four-color press and a big dream. The brothers continued to build and grow their business, moving to larger facilities and adding new and highly efficient equipment to meet their customers' needs in a rapidly expanding market for brands in many consumer industries. Along the way they assembled a dedicated team that shares their passion for the highest quality printing and label production, all driven to broaden their vision on the best ways to help their customers successfully create and maintain a great image of their products in the marketplace. Today Label Lead is one of the largest manufacturers of pressure-sensitive labels in South Florida (Miami).

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

+551-500-2659

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-helps-label-lead-pick-up-speed-for-short-runs-1046454