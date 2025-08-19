Konica Minolta Business Solutions Ltd.: Konica Minolta Introduces Paper Solutions Business Unit to Expand Global Offerings

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced the formation of Konica Minolta Paper Solutions, a dedicated business unit delivering a comprehensive portfolio of paper products to customers across industries and around the world.

The launch follows a strategic decision by parent company Konica Minolta, Inc. (KMI) to divest its shares in Konica Minolta Marketing Services Holding Limited (KMMS). As part of the transition, the paper division was excluded from the sale and is now fully integrated within Konica Minolta's North American operations.

Harris Atkins, a respected industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, has been appointed President of Konica Minolta Paper Solutions and will join the company's executive leadership team. Most recently, Atkins served as President and CEO for KMMS in North America.

Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta

"We are thrilled to welcome Harris and his team as they expand our capabilities through the newly established paper business," said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. "This carve-out creates new momentum for our business, unlocking a new growth channel, opening a fresh revenue stream, strengthening our customer reach and reaffirming our commitment to being the easiest company to do business with."

Konica Minolta Paper Solutions will offer a wide array of paper products - from standard office stock and commercial grades to specialty substrates - all supported by a robust global sourcing and logistics network. Leveraging long-standing relationships with global mills and decades of refined procurement and distribution models, the division is uniquely equipped to provide consistent quality and supply chain reliability at scale.

Harris Atkins, President of Konica Minolta Paper Solutions

"I'm honoured to lead this exciting new chapter with the goal of meeting today's demands and driving what's possible for our customers in the future," said Harris Atkins, President, Konica Minolta Paper Solutions. "As we chart a course forward, backed by the legacy of a global brand, we're positioned to not only complement a broad portfolio but also to raise the bar on what customers can expect: quality, availability and delivery built on what businesses need now and next."

The introduction of Konica Minolta Paper Solutions further reinforces the company's strategy to diversify its offerings and deliver end-to-end value across its array of business technology solutions.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta's journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, X (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

