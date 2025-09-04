Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Empowers Quality Printing's Expansion with Its AccurioLabel 230 Digital Press

Minnesota Printer Adds Label Production to Meet Customer Demand and Drive Future Growth

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce Quality Printing, Inc. (Quality Printing), a family owned full-service print shop in Luverne, Minnesota, has added an AccurioLabel 230 to expand its capabilities by offering attention-getting, durable labels, including labels printed on self-adhesive papers, synthetics and films.

Owned and operated since 1999 by Mark and Annie Opitz, Quality Printing employs nine staff members and prints everything from business cards, brochures and posters to large-format signage, vehicle graphics, banners and promotional items. It also provides finishing services - including laminating and spiral binding - in addition to a copy center and complete in-house design services. However, Quality Printing was still outsourcing specialty services, including labels.

As the owners looked toward building a lasting legacy for their son, Tony, they recognized that as offset printing has transitioned to digital printing, demand for offset printing has actually grown, supported by additional large-format customers transitioning to Quality Printing. The adoption of large-format printing in 2009 - with its flexibility of shorter print runs and faster turnaround times - expanded its capabilities and grew the business substantially. The company anticipates continued growth in both offset and large-format printing as its label business expands.

Quality Printing's Tony Opitz, Production Manager (L), Annie Opitz, Owner/Manager and Mark Opitz, Owner/Sales

with their newly installed Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 digital press

"Introducing large-format printing was a turning point for our business - it drove remarkable growth," said Annie Opitz. "As we looked ahead to the future, we saw digital printing as the next strategic step to ensure continued success and create a strong foundation to eventually pass the business on to our son."

One of the key drivers behind Quality Printing's expansion into label production was a strategic opportunity to better serve an existing client - a local case-ready pork processing plant. Already providing extensive signage for the facility, Quality Printing responded when the client expressed a need for a nearby label supplier. Recognizing the importance of meeting rigorous industry standards, the team embarked on a thorough search for the optimal digital label solution. They invested time educating themselves on the technical requirements, ensuring the labels would withstand both production line conditions and freezer environments.

"We explored several digital label press options, but Konica Minolta and their AccurioLabel 230 quickly stood out," said Mark Opitz. "Their sales representative was highly responsive, visiting multiple times to address our questions thoroughly. The broader team also flew in to conduct on-site test runs, giving us full confidence in the press' capabilities and the quality of label production we could achieve. It was evident that Konica Minolta was committed not just to delivering a product, but to building a lasting partnership."

The AccurioLabel 230 is the third redesign of Konica Minolta's popular label series of toner-based printers. It delivers speed enhancements of up to 76 feet per minute, produces labels on self-adhesive papers, synthetics and films and offers user-friendly operation for consistently high-quality label output.

"Our customers appreciate our ability to provide high-quality, short-run labels with fast turnaround times," said Annie Opitz. "Since installing the AccurioLabel 230, we've seen growing interest from new and existing clients, including the pork processing plant, and are actively pursuing additional contracts. The versatility of the press has opened up new opportunities, and we're excited to scale production - potentially adding a night shift to meet demand."

"We're thrilled to support Quality Printing in their transition to digital printing and to contribute our specialized expertise in label production," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "The AccurioLabel 230 serves as a robust entry point into our digital label portfolio, and we remain committed to helping Quality Printing maximize the value of their investment and achieve continued success with their new press."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Quality Printing, Inc.



Located in Luverne, Minnesota and founded in 1999 by husband-and-wife team Mark and Annie Opitz, Quality Printing has a passion for their work that enables their team to help take ownership of their clients' projects to deliver products of the highest quality. Quality Printing prints a wide range of products for clients, from all-occasion invites, business cards, brochures, postcards and flyers, to large-format posters, banners, vehicle graphics, labels and envelopes. The shop's full-service copy center delivers high-quality results with quick turnaround times and finishing services to enhance documents and projects, including laminating and spiral binding. In addition, an in-house design team provides custom graphic design, logo creation, brand identity, marketing materials and layouts for both print and digital media. Each project receives Quality Printing's professionalism, attention to detail and affordable pricing to help their clients reach their creative and business goals.

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

pr@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

# # # # #

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-empowers-quality-printings-expansion-with-its-acc-1067093