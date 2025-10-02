Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta and First Citizens Bank Forge New Strategic Agreement to Deliver Next-Generation Financing

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced a new strategic operating agreement with First Citizens Bank, marking the next chapter in a partnership that has thrived for nearly three decades. Together, the companies are advancing their collaboration to deliver innovative, customer-focused financing solutions across the office equipment technology sector nationwide.

The newly formed framework strengthens operational alignment and institutes enhanced program structures designed to support digital transformation. Through this mutual modernization, customers can expect to benefit from greater flexibility, streamlined processes and simplified financing options tailored to evolving expectations and market demands.

Michael J. Mathé, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta

"With this forward-looking agreement, Konica Minolta and First Citizens Bank are deepening our commitment to helping our customers alleviate the financial burdens of technology adoption," said Michael J. Mathé, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta. "By introducing more flexible financing and leasing programs tailored to customer needs, we're making it easier than ever to invest in innovation while staying true to our mission of being the easiest company to do business with."

"We are thrilled to extend our long-running collaboration with Konica Minolta, which is widely acknowledged as a leader in a range of office technology products and systems," said James Ferguson, Managing Director of Sales, First Citizens Bank. "We are confident their customers will find value in the advanced lending and leasing solutions that we support for years to come."

Together, Konica Minolta and First Citizens Bank are advancing their legacy of partnership and industry leadership, shaping the future of financing solutions that enable organizations to adapt, grow and thrive in a rapidly changing market.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

