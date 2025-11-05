Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Advances Leadership Position in Quocirca's 2025 Assessment of the MPS Market

Geopolitical Uncertainty Drives Cost to the Forefront of Print Management Challenges

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced not only has it retained its leadership status in Quocirca's annual review of the Managed Print Services (MPS) market for the fifth consecutive year, the company also advanced its position. The report contains research across 400 organizations using MPS in the U.S., UK, France and Germany, including their biggest challenges in terms of print management, top print-related priorities and the importance of MPS in relation to digital transformation.

Cost control and security top the list of challenges

Quocirca's "The Managed Print Services Market Landscape" report highlights the impact of geopolitical uncertainties, which are leading to "immediate, risk-focused factors." The top print management challenges include:

Cost control: 41%

Securing printing across a hybrid workforce: 38%

Reducing costs associated with on-premise print servers: 37%

Educating users on print security: 35%

Workflow integration as the key to digitalization

Better solutions for integrating print and scan workflows (28%), reducing print volumes (26%) and security solutions (25%) are the three most important priorities for print management in the coming year. According to Quocirca, the first point in particular "reflects the growing recognition of MPS as a key enabler for digitization and a critical first step toward streamlining business processes and workflow automation."

Managed Print Services remain a key driver of digital transformation

The vast majority (89%) of respondents stated that MPS is either very important (43%) or fairly important (46%) to their digital transformation efforts, and almost three quarters (71%) are expecting to increase their investment in MPS, with the expected benefits of improved service quality and reliability (55%), enhanced security (55%) as well as reducing consumable (52%) and hardware (50%) costs.

Quocirca therefore notes that "MPS continue to evolve as an enabler for workplace transformation, helping organizations modernize the print infrastructure to reduce costs, enhance security and support the flexibility of a hybrid workforce. This strategic shift allows businesses to offload the burden of managing and maintaining a complex printer fleet, freeing up IT resources to focus on core business initiatives and enabling a more efficient, agile and sustainable operational model."

Quocirca recognizes a key strength of Konica Minolta's comprehensive offering is its Digital Workplace portfolio, which includes managed print and workflow automation services, intelligent information management BlueIrisIQ, business process and business intelligence services and managed IT services.

"Konica Minolta has advanced its leadership position in Quocirca's 2025 assessment of the MPS market," states the report. "The vendor has continued to invest in its MPS offering to deliver comprehensive print management and document workflow optimization through cloud-based solutions, centralized print management and cost-control measures. It has a global, unified portfolio of workplace services and an expanded focus on AI-enabled information management." In addition, "Konica Minolta delivers a robust, system-wide approach to securing the print and document infrastructure."

Security as an integral part of all solutions

According to Quocirca, another strength lies in Konica Minolta's consistent integration of security features into all products and services. Its Shield Guard platform offers a cloud-based security solution that monitors the status of each individual device, detects security deviations and automatically remedies them.

Workflow automation as the driver of digital transformation

Quocirca describes Konica Minolta as a leader in connecting print, scan and digital processes. Its Dispatcher Portfolio enables companies to integrate print and scan workflows into existing IT systems and automate paper-based processes. This integration increases productivity, reduces sources of error and creates the basis for end-to-end digital processes.

Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta

"Earning this recognition as a market leader once again from Quocirca underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering managed print services that support the evolving needs of digital workplaces," said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. "As managed print services continue to play a critical role in enabling secure, cloud-based workflows for hybrid and remote work environments, Konica Minolta's expansive portfolio - encompassing digital, print, IoT, AI and augmented reality - empowers organizations to meet the challenges identified by Quocirca and accelerate their transformation into the digital workplace."

Read Quocirca's 'The Managed Print Services Market Landscape' 2025 report here.

