Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Recognized as a Leader in 2025-26 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Print Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US52993425, December 2025).

The independent analyst report evaluates international providers based on how well they support companies in reliably protecting their printing and document environments against security risks. Konica Minolta's holistic approach to security integrates protection deep into its devices, software and services. This includes a security-by-design architecture, built-in endpoint protection - antivirus and antimalware - and strict global security standards.

Vertically Integrated Security-by-Design Architecture

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Konica Minolta distinguishes itself from competitors through a vertically integrated security-by-design architecture." Konica Minolta develops and manages firmware, applications, cloud services and security operations entirely in-house. This architectural control reduces supply chain risk, prevents unauthorized code execution and enables comprehensive, controlled protection across distributed print environments.

This architecture is supported by a broad set of advanced security measures, including firmware-level antivirus, embedded antimalware, automated remediation and secure, fleetwide patching. Together, these capabilities help ensure security controls are consistently applied and maintained across all devices throughout their lifecycle.

Layered, Scalable Security Tailored to Customer Needs

The IDC MarketScape highlights that "Konica Minolta's layered security model for print and document security is designed to address the unique needs of each customer, recognizing that a one-size-fits-all approach is not effective." The model allows security controls to be scaled based on each customer's environment, fleet size, document types, risk appetite and compliance requirements.

At the foundational level, security features include document storage encryption, automatic deletion of residual documents, antivirus and malware protection and the hardening of multifunction printers as secure network endpoints. As customers mature their security posture, higher-level capabilities provide centralized security management with real-time monitoring, policy enforcement, dashboards for visibility and automated remediation of compromised security settings. This layered approach ensures that security policies remain effective, adaptable and enforceable over time.

Embedded Antimalware at the Device Level

IDC MarketScape also notes "Konica Minolta incorporates Bitdefender antimalware technology directly within the firmware of its bizhub One i-Series multifunction printers. The embedded solution provides real-time scanning and monitoring of files processed by the device, including documents transmitted through scanning, printing and network transfers."

"Once activated, it runs natively within the MFP's system software, enabling continuous threat detection without the need for separate installation or complex setup. Administrators can define automated response actions - such as logging, alerting or quarantining - according to organizational security policies." Frequent signature and heuristic updates help protect against emerging malware variants while maintaining low administrative overhead.

Strong Governance, Compliance and Extended Services

IDC MarketScape states, "Konica Minolta stresses that its MFPs, software and managed services are designed and built under strict security governance guidelines. Konica Minolta's dedication to compliance with global industry standards and governance, along with partnerships with security vendors, ensures the safeguarding of sensitive information for all customers."

The IDC MarketScape noted, "Konica Minolta offers a comprehensive range of professional and managed consulting services to augment its core print security offerings. This includes an extensive set of managed IT and cybersecurity services, infrastructure and network services, managed print and document services, collaboration and cloud services, and workflow services." By combining the strengths of its print security solutions and consultative services, Konica Minolta can support the most complex customer environments and use cases to provide end-to-end security across the entire IT environment and document life cycle.

Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta

"We believe being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape validates our long-standing commitment to building security into every layer of our technology," said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. "Our vertically integrated approach allows us to deliver scalable, adaptable security that aligns with each customer's risk profile and compliance needs."

