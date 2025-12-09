Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Celebrates Dealer and Partner Wins

MPSA Leadership Awards Recognize Companies Excelling in Managed Print

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to celebrate its dealers and other partners who were recipients of the Managed Print Services Association's (MPSA) 2025 Leadership Awards.

The MPSA is a not-for-profit, volunteer-led association to help further managed print, whose members include professionals from every aspect of the imaging industry. The MPSA Leadership Awards were established in 2010 to recognize those companies that have excelled in various areas related to the managed print field. Winners serve as leading examples for the community regarding their commitment to and expertise in MPS.

Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta

"Our partnership with MPSA continues to strengthen as more of our dealers and partners join this outstanding organization, which unites the best in the industry to keep this segment vibrant and support our shared goals," said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta and MPSA Board Member. "These awards celebrate innovation and leadership across our industry, and we are proud to stand alongside so many of this year's honorees."

Konica Minolta dealers and other partners received the following awards in this year's program:

ACDI: Best MPS Professional Services Provider

Braden Business Systems: Best Independent MPS Provider Under $50M

Distribution Management: Best MPS Infrastructure Provider

GreatAmerica Financial Services: Best MPS Innovation Award

Nexera (MPS Monitor): Best MPS Software Provider

Perry ProTECH: Best Independent MPS Provider Over $50M

Pulse Technology: Best Production Print Innovation

Eric Crump, President, MPSA

"Congratulations again to all of this year's winners, and sincere gratitude to Konica Minolta for their unwavering support," said Eric Crump, President, MPSA. "It's through strong partnerships like these that we can continue advancing our mission - helping manufacturers, MPS providers, consultants and other industry leaders reduce uncertainty in developing, marketing and delivering MPS-related products and services. Together, we continue to empower end users to make informed, strategic decisions about their managed print services."

See the full list of 2025 MPSA Leaders Award winners online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the MPSA

The Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that serves the MPS industry. Its focus is on the development of standards, education and industry guidelines that unite the different segments of the industry that bring value to all those participating. Learn more about benefits and memberships.

# # # # #

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-celebrates-dealer-and-partner-wins-1114444