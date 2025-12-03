Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Appoints Stacey Lucariello to Senior Vice President, Human Resources for North America

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the appointment of Stacey Lucariello as Senior Vice President, Human Resources for North America, effective December 1, 2025. Reporting directly to Sam Errigo, President and CEO, she will serve on the company's Executive Committee and Executive Leadership Team.

In her new role, Lucariello will lead Konica Minolta's North American HR organization and drive strategies that strengthen a high-performing, people-first approach across the company's workforce of more than 5,600 employees. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers for 2025, Konica Minolta continues to prioritize talent development, employee engagement and an inclusive workplace experience.

Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta

"Stacey's appointment comes at a critical time as we continue transforming the business and expanding our ability to attract and retain exceptional talent that fuels our momentum," said Errigo. "Her leadership will be instrumental in shaping a more agile, purpose-driven and employee-centered culture that empowers our teams to thrive."

Lucariello joined Konica Minolta in 2019 and most recently served as Vice President of Talent. She previously held HR leadership roles at ADP and Samsung Electronics America, supporting diverse employee populations globally.

Stacey Lucariello, Senior Vice President, Human Resources for North America, Konica Minolta

"I am honored to step into this role and have the privilege of supporting the people who power Konica Minolta every day," said Lucariello. "My focus moving forward is to create a workplace where every employee feels supported, motivated and inspired to bring their best work. In partnership with executive leadership, I'm committed to advancing our mission to propel the business forward - building on the solid foundation already in place."

Lucariello holds a Bachelor of Arts in English language and literature from Montclair State University and a Master of Science in management and organizational change from Saint Elizabeth University.

