Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta's Laura Blackmer Named Best Female Executive

Honored by The Cannata Report for the Ninth Time

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, has received The Cannata Report's 2025 Frank Award for "Best Female Executive."

Blackmer joined Konica Minolta's executive team in December 2017 as Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, and in 2022 was promoted to President, Dealer Sales. She is responsible for the sales and management of the company's extensive dealer network that represents and sells its award-winning products and solutions.

The Frank Awards recognize outstanding achievements and excellence in the independent dealer channel of the office technology industry. Winners are solely determined by dealer votes in The Cannata Report's annual Dealer Survey. This is the ninth time Blackmer has received this distinction. The award was presented to Blackmer by Barry Simon, President of Datamax, during The Cannata Report's annual gala on November 13.

November 13, 2025 - Morristown, NJ - Laura Blackmer received The Cannata Report's Frank Award for Best Female Executive during its annual gala, presented to her by Barry Simon. (L to R): Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta; Barry Simon, President, Datamax

"Receiving this honor again is truly meaningful. It reflects the incredible support of our dealer community and the strong partnerships we've built together - relationships that inspire me every day and for which I'm deeply grateful," said Blackmer. "I also appreciate The Cannata Report for recognizing leadership and the impact of executives across our industry through this award and their Influencers programs."

"Laura Blackmer is one of the most highly respected executives in the office technology dealer channel," said CJ Cannata, President and CEO, The Cannata Report. "Since the inception of our "Best Female Executive" Frank Award category in 2015, Laura has dominated, winning nine times out of the past eleven years. Her strategic vision and commitment to the success of the dealer community have made her one of the most influential figures shaping the future of the channel and the office technology industry as a whole."

To date, The Cannata Report's Annual Awards & Charities Gala has collectively raised $3.4 million for various organizations, including $1.75 million through donations and matching funds for Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. Proceeds from this year's 40th Anniversary event will benefit The Inserra Family Diabetes Institute at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center in memory of McGuirk, owner of ProCopy Office Solutions (a Flex Technology Group company).

See the full list of 2025 Frank Award winners online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Cannata Report

The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

