Konica Minolta Business Solutions Ltd.: Konica Minolta Drives Innovation and Efficiency at Godin Productions Limited with AccurioJet KM-1e HD Press

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce the successful installation of its state-of-the-art AccurioJet KM-1e HD at Godin Productions Limited (Godin), a Toronto-based leader in in-store point-of-sale (POS) solutions, print and display services for Canada's top consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands.

Operating out of its headquarters at 101 Duncan Mill Road in Toronto, Godin, now in its 36th year, has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end print services, from creative and structural design through to finishing, fulfillment, and distribution. The company's investment in Konica Minolta's AccurioJet KM-1e HD represents a major leap forward in quality, efficiency, and in-house production capabilities.

The Godin Productions Limited team: Jesse McIntosh, Bindery/Finishing Lead (L), Val Gallo, Konica Minolta Dept. Supervisor, Shant Pashayan, VP of Operations, Andre Archer, Konica Minolta Operator, with the newly installed AccurioJet KM-1e HD Press.

"Our acquisition of the new AccurioJet KM-1e HD supports our continued growth in manufacturing and provides us with a best-in-class B2 printing press to support our current and future printing needs. With this new piece of equipment, we will continue to provide better, faster, and more affordable service to our incredible customer base," said Shant Pashayan, VP of Operations, Godin Productions Limited.

Godin's decision to bring the AccurioJet KM-1e HD into its operation followed six months of rigorous evaluation of competitive technologies. Ultimately, the AccurioJet KM-1e HD stood out due to its unmatched versatility, ability to print on a wide range of substrates, and exceptional image quality, critical for meeting the demands of blue-chip clients in the retail space.

Installed and operational since May 2025, the AccurioJet KM-1e HD is already transforming operations at Godin. The company has streamlined its operations, resulting in faster turnaround times and immediate cost savings. The added capabilities also position Godin to enter the short-run packaging market, an initiative aimed at delivering even greater value to its existing client base.

The decision to invest in the AccurioJet KM-1e HD was driven by a broader strategic vision: to enhance manufacturing control, reduce cost of goods sold, and build a more agile and scalable production environment. With this addition, Godin is equipped to run an even wider range of substrates while maintaining superior image quality, an essential requirement for the CPG and retail sectors, where visual impact and brand consistency are critical.

Godin is also taking significant steps toward sustainability. Through more efficient production processes and strategic technology investments, the company is reducing its carbon footprint, an important objective as it continues to minimize its environmental impact.

The partnership between Godin and Konica Minolta has extended beyond technology. Konica Minolta's deep expertise in cost modelling and process optimization played a key role in supporting a smooth transition and positioning the new investment for long-term success.

"Godin Productions came to us with a clear vision: to evolve and elevate their manufacturing capabilities," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "We're proud to support their transformation with the AccurioJet KM-1e HD B2 inkjet platform, an advanced solution that blends offset-quality output with digital flexibility, and to continue collaborating with them to streamline operations and spark innovation."

As Godin continues to introduce its clients to its enhanced in-house capabilities, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. The AccurioJet KM-1e HD output quality, colour fidelity, and ability to handle diverse substrates have all met or exceeded expectations, positioning the company at the forefront of print innovation for the Canadian market.

Konica Minolta's journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing.

Founded in 1989, Godin Productions Limited is a full-service provider of in-store POS materials, temporary and permanent displays, and a wide array of traditional print solutions. Serving Canada's largest CPG brands and retailers, Godin offers creative design, structural design, print and finishing execution, fulfillment, and distribution-all under one roof.

Learn more at: www.godinproductions.com

