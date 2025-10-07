Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Unleashes Comic Book Magic at PRINTING United Expo

Showcasing the Power and Precision of the AccurioPress C14010S Through Collectible Art by Renowned Comic Book Artist

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial printing, commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Color-Logic Inc (Color-Logic) - the industry leader in design software for metallic embellishments - and Unifoil Corporation (Unifoil). The unique collaboration will showcase the power and precision of its AccurioPress C14010S through a limited-edition print series featuring artwork by world-renowned comic book cover artist Greg Horn at PRINTING United Expo.

Each day of the show, PRINTING United Expo attendees will have the opportunity to collect a?different Greg Horn design, produced live on the show floor using?Unifoil's new UnilustreDI metallic stock?and?CMYK plus white toner for an embellished look. These stunning effects are made possible by the advanced capabilities of the AccurioPress C14010S, which will bring Horn's dynamic artwork?and ?Color-Logic's dazzling enhancements?to life with unmatched clarity and vibrancy.

Konica Minolta will distribute a different limited-edition sample each day at PRINTING United Expo.

An influential figure in the comic book industry, Greg Horn is best known for his iconic Marvel and DC Comics covers. Since joining Marvel in 2000 with his revolutionary approach to computer painting, Horn has helped define the digital art movement that dominates comic book illustration today.

Konica Minolta's AccurioPress C14010S streamlines operations, boosts productivity with automation and opens new revenue streams with the introduction of fifth color, white toner printing. This collaboration will truly showcase the powerful features and cutting-edge performance of this high-volume, toner-based production press.

"This innovative project is really allowing us to redefine the limits of digital print technology at PRINTING United Expo 2025," said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "These exclusive prints not only highlight the creative potential unlocked by Konica Minolta's technology - they also demonstrate the press's precision, vibrancy and creative potential, and how the AccurioPress C14010S empowers designers and print professionals to push boundaries and deliver truly standout results."

Visit Konica Minolta at Booth #5200, where a different limited-edition sample will be produced and distributed each day of the show. Learn more about Konica Minolta's AccurioPress C14010S here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Color-Logic

Color-Logic Inc is focused on developing specialty effects in printing, enabling customers to differentiate their products and designs to elicit a response from the reader of their printed materials. Our solutions are focused on implementation with the current workflow of the printer and designer so they do not have to change their operations to benefit from various special effect technologies.

About Unifoil

For over 50 years, Unifoil has been the global leader in customized laminating, coating and metalizing technology - provider of products, solutions and services that meet the complex demands of brand owners, packaging designers, specifiers and printers. We work as part of our customers' teams to bridge the gap between inspiration and reality - helping create visually stunning packaging and specialty applications that create impact to maximize market presence. UnilustreDI is their new, exclusive sustainable offering for the digital printing world.

About Greg Horn

An influential figure in the comic book industry, Greg is best known for his iconic Marvel and DC Comics covers. Since joining Marvel in 2000 with his revolutionary approach to computer painting, Horn has helped define the digital art movement that dominates comic book illustration today. His latest work - including exclusive Celebrity Authentics collaborations with Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, Mel Gibson, Gal Gadot, Nicolas Cage, Milla Jovovich, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson - can be viewed at greghornart.com.

# # # # #

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-unleashes-comic-book-magic-at-printing-united-exp-1083292