Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Powers Brown Printing's Expansion into High-impact, Short-run Print

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce Brown Printing, Inc., a family-owned business with more than 80 years of heritage in Portland, Oregon, has expanded its capabilities with the addition of two advanced technologies: the high-speed, full-color AccurioJet KM-1e digital inkjet press and the Konica Minolta/MGI JETvarnish 3D One finishing press. These enhancements will enable Brown Printing to deliver premium short-run print jobs and sophisticated, embellished products to its customers.

Brown Printing, a trusted provider of commercial trade printing, packaging, direct mail and book production, acquired its JETvarnish 3D One to introduce high-impact embellishment capabilities to its customers. A year later the company purchased the AccurioJet KM-1e to boost productivity and expand its range of high-quality print solutions. The installation of these two cutting-edge devices has significantly enhanced its service offerings.

"These additions allow us to do a lot more in less time and produce a much wider range of products for our clients and their customers," said Randy Murray, Owner, Brown Printing. "Our new devices have also helped us become more competitive and win more work. They deliver new efficiencies and faster turnarounds with greater output, all while reducing waste and downtime."

The JETvarnish 3D One offers Brown Printing a compact, versatile embellishment solution that integrates seamlessly with its existing digital presses. The system eliminates the need for screens, dies or plates, enabling full production and prototyping with ease. Its patented varnish formula supports both flat 2D Spot UV and sculpted 3D raised effects across a wide variety of substrates, including paper, synthetics and plastics. These enhancements allow Brown Printing's clients to elevate their printed communications and differentiate their brands in the marketplace - often yielding higher returns on investment.

Randy Murray, Owner, Brown Printing (L) and Michael Turner, Lead Operator, with their

newly installed Konica Minolta/MGI JETvarnish 3D One finishing press.

"We use embellishment for special projects, influencer kits and invitations," added Murray. "The JETvarnish 3D One also allows us to proof a single piece for client review, which is a powerful sales tool. It supports short-run and variable-data jobs for personalized print, and works beautifully with coated materials, whether matte, glossy, laminated or aqueous."

With the addition of the AccurioJet KM-1e, Brown Printing now operates a full-color, 29.5-inch sheet-fed LED UV inkjet press that delivers exceptional print quality at speeds far surpassing traditional offset or aqueous inkjet systems. The press requires no make-ready and eliminates drying time thanks to its UV light curing technology, which instantly dries ink while preserving sharp imagery and consistent color fidelity.

Darrell Walter, Lead Operator, (L) and Randy Murray, Owner, Brown Printing, with their

newly installed Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV inkjet press.

"One of the primary reasons we chose the AccurioJet KM-1e was its ability to match the quality of our other digital equipment without the need for coated sheets," said Murray. "Jobs that previously took 40 to 60 hours can now be completed in a single shift. We use the press for both large-run variable-data jobs and short-run offset replacements. It has freed up time on our other equipment and made our entire shop more efficient and profitable."

Frank Mallozzi, President of IPP at Konica Minolta praised Brown Printing's strategic investment: "What Brown Printing has done reflects a broader trend among independently owned print shops. By adopting the right technologies to complement their existing capabilities, they're expanding the variety of print jobs they can offer, staying ahead of digital print innovations, and becoming more competitive in their markets. We're proud to support Brown Printing in reaching new levels of success."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Brown Printing

For more than 80 years, Brown Printing, Inc., has provided their clients with personalized attention, professional knowledge, competitive pricing and timeliness. The family-owned business applies a simple approach to printing: It focuses on constantly investing in its capabilities and assets to adapt to market needs. Because it's an independently run company, Brown is nimble and can adapt quickly to their clients' needs. The company specializes in helping their clients determine the best solution for both the client and the process, and this shows in Brown's quality, pricing and on-time deliveries. Not only is the company owned by a father-and-son team, but many of its 40 employees are also related. A large number of Brown's employees have spent decades in printing, and the family feeling at Brown is ever-present.

