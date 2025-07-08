

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains mixed as markets reacted to the latest trade tariff letters issued by the U.S. to its trading partners. Fading rate cut expectations from the Fed also swayed market mood.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows probability of a rate cut in July at 4.7 percent versus 6.2 percent a day ago. Wall Street Futures are directionless. Major markets in Europe are trading above the flatline. Asian markets also finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices slipped as markets digested the output boost by OPEC+ as well as the fresh trade tariff letters issued by the U.S. Gold weakened amidst fading Fed rate cut expectations. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly higher.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,357.50, down 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,236.10, up 0.10% Germany's DAX at 24,144.59, up 0.43% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,818.90, up 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 7,718.22, down 0.07% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,347.35, up 0.11% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,688.81, up 0.26% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,590.70, up 0.02% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,497.48, up 0.70% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,148.07, up 1.09%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1713, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3563, down 0.32% USD/JPY at 146.73, up 0.47% AUD/USD at 0.6536, up 0.63% USD/CAD at 1.3662, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 97.55, up 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.421%, up 0.59% Germany at 2.6500%, up 1.65% France at 3.368%, up 1.29% U.K. at 4.6400%, up 1.07% Japan at 1.493%, up 1.91%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $69.47, down 0.16%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $67.72, down 0.31%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,333.80, down 0.27%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $108,938.89, up 0.50% Ethereum at $2,583.54, up 1.26% XRP at $2.29, up 0.96% BNB at $660.88, down 0.11% Solana at $152.37, up 0.42%



