Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739
08.07.25 | 13:17
54,50 Euro
-1,80 % -1,00
55,0055,5017:36
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 16:44 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

Ashtead Group plc

8 July 2025

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Brendan Horgan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ashtead Group plc

b)

LEI

2138007UTBN8X9K1A235

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10p

GB0000536739

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Performance Stock Units ("PSU") under the Ashtead Group Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4,742.50p

130,982

d)

Aggregated information- Volume

- Price

130,982

4,742.50p

e)

Date of the transaction

4 July 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10p

GB0000536739

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSU") under the Ashtead Group Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4,742.50p

28,068

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

28,068

4,742.50p

e)

Date of the transaction

4 July 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10p

GB0000536739

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards made in July 2022 under the Long-Term Incentive Plan
  2. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

a.

b.

4,742.50p

4,742.50p

36,509

16,509

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

a. 36,509

b. 16,509

4,742.50p

e)

Date of the transaction

4 July 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries

Ashtead Group

Contact: Alan Porter - 020 7726 9700


© 2025 PR Newswire
