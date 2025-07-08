Anzeige
08.07.2025 16:38 Uhr
Otis Worldwide Corporation: A Reimagined Timber Hoistway Helps Complete a New Toronto Building

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / How Otis overcame a unique challenge in this timber-constructed building

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /3BL/ - While the flexibility of working from home is enticing, many companies today are making a shift back toward return to office to enhance collaboration, productivity, company identity and culture. This means that architecture, construction and engineering firms and their partners - like Otis - need to offer companies and their employees comfortable and exciting places and spaces to work. And this includes vertical mobility solutions that meet new, sustainable design needs and are inclusive for all.

The innovative seven-story, 423,452-square-foot office building T3 Junction presented a unique challenge for the Otis team: Rather than a concrete hoistway, Otis was trusted to install eight Gen2® elevators within a timber hoistway.

The result is a custom solution built entirely from massive timber pillars and specialized plates that allow the elevator to be safely secured within the wood framing.

The T3 in T3 Junction stands for Transit, Technology and Timber. Developed by Hines, the building uses heavy timber construction, a growing trend in sustainable building design.

Timber construction and other sustainability features are part of the developer's vision for attracting tenants and their employees to the building. Timber's natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties contribute to a healthier work environment, and studies show employees exposed to wood experience higher levels of well-being and take less sick leave.

"People really enjoy the flexibility of being able to work from home, so if you want people to be excited about coming back to work, you need to give them a place that they're excited to go to work in," said Alexandra Khazzam, Hines Managing Director, Canada. "T3 Junction gives that to people, and Otis was a great partner to provide the reliable transportation we need in this building."

This project demonstrates Otis' commitment to sustainable product and service solutions, and how Otis partners with customers to meet their expectations.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/a-reimagined-timber-hoistway-helps-complete-a-new-toronto-building-1046783

