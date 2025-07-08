Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Citius Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

CRANFORD, N.J., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR) today announced that it has received formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that for 10 consecutive trading days, from June 20, 2025 to July 3, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock was at $1.00 per share or greater, and accordingly, the Company regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The previously scheduled Nasdaq Hearing Panel has been cancelled. Nasdaq informed the Company that Citius Pharma's securities will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

"We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement," said Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals. "This reflects our continued focus on bringing critical care products to patients and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. In August 2024, the FDA approved LYMPHIR, a targeted immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 Trial. Citius is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. Citius Pharmaceuticals owns 92% of Citius Oncology. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

