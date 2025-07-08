Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Alex Lee, Head of Canada ETF Product Strategy, Franklin Templeton Canada ("Franklin Templeton" or the "Company") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of three new ETFs:

Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FCRC)

Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FCRU)

Franklin International Core Equity Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FCRI)





This new suite of Canadian, U.S. and international strategies will provide investors with core equity building blocks grounded in an active quantitative approach to help them construct robust portfolios.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the Company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.57 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

