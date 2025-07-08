

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation increased slightly in June after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 3.6 percent increase in May.



The average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, mainly of coffee, poultry, chocolate, eggs, milk products, and butter, the agency said.



Food prices alone grew 6.3 percent annually in June, and housing costs were 3.3 percent more expensive. On the other hand, transport costs dropped 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent versus a 0.1 percent drop in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News