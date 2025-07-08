OSMOSUN announces that the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) has granted UNIBIOS an exemption from the obligation to file a public tender offer for the Company's shares

Chartres, 8 July 2025, 6pm (CET)

OSMOSUN (the "Company") announces that, as part of the business combination with Unibios Holdings S.A., a company incorporated under Greek law and listed on the Athens Stock Exchange ("Unibios")[1], the AMF granted, on July 3, 2025, an exemption from the requirement to file a mandatory offer on OSMOSUN shares by Unibios, pursuant to Article 234-9, 2° of its General Regulation[2].

As all the conditions precedent to the commitments of Unibios and the other subscribers have now been fulfilled, the capital increases in cash and as consideration for contributions in kind from Unibiosapproved by the general meeting of OSMOSUN shareholders on June 30, 2025, will be carried out by the Company during July 2025.

ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2024, 78 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

[1] See press releases dated May 23, 2025, June 6, 2025, and June 30, 2025.

[2] See AMF notice 225C1160 dated July 4, 2025, available on the AMF website

