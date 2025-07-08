Anzeige
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A3ENLU | ISIN: FR001400IUV6 | Ticker-Symbol: V05
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 08:59
0,804 Euro
+0,75 % +0,006
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSMOSUN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSMOSUN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8120,85819:29
Actusnews Wire
08.07.2025 18:23 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OSMOSUN announces that the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) has granted UNIBIOS an exemption from the obligation to file a public tender offer for the Company's shares

Chartres, 8 July 2025, 6pm (CET)

OSMOSUN (the "Company") announces that, as part of the business combination with Unibios Holdings S.A., a company incorporated under Greek law and listed on the Athens Stock Exchange ("Unibios")[1], the AMF granted, on July 3, 2025, an exemption from the requirement to file a mandatory offer on OSMOSUN shares by Unibios, pursuant to Article 234-9, 2° of its General Regulation[2].

As all the conditions precedent to the commitments of Unibios and the other subscribers have now been fulfilled, the capital increases in cash and as consideration for contributions in kind from Unibiosapproved by the general meeting of OSMOSUN shareholders on June 30, 2025, will be carried out by the Company during July 2025.

ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2024, 78 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

CONTACTS CONTACTS

SPECIALISED PRESSFINANCIAL PRESSINVESTOR RELATIONS
Nadège ChapelinDeborah SchwartzHélène de Watteville
n.chapelin@nc-2.comdschwartz@actus.frosmosun@actus.fr
+33 6 52 50 33 58+33 1 53 67 36 35+33 1 53 67 36 33

[1] See press releases dated May 23, 2025, June 6, 2025, and June 30, 2025.

[2] See AMF notice 225C1160 dated July 4, 2025, available on the AMF website

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZyeY51uYpiUy2lukphnaZRjZ29ilmabbWfIyJdtZ5uUa2mSmGhjmJbGZnJjnmhm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92930-cp-derogation-amf_veng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
