2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces a USD 54 million order for AI servers in the United Kingdom 08-Jul-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 2CRSi announces a USD 54 million order for AI servers in the United Kingdom Manchester, July 8, 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computing servers, announces a new order for the supply of artificial intelligence (AI) specialized servers, for a total public value of USD 54 million. This new order confirms the strong appeal of 2CRSi's AI solutions. These servers are equipped with the NVIDIA HGX H200 platform, one of the most advanced solutions on the market for generative artificial intelligence and high-performance scientific computing workloads. Based on the NVIDIA Hopper architecture, the platform integrates up to eight H200 Tensor Core GPUs, each featuring 141 GB of HBM3e memory and a memory bandwidth of 4.8 TB/s, enabling fast processing of large-scale models and massive volumes of data. The solution delivers significant performance gains, particularly in inference tasks compared to the previous generation (H100). Thanks to NVLink technology, the HGX H200 also enables excellent multi-GPU scalability, making this infrastructure especially well-suited for demanding Deep Learning and High Performance Computing (HPC) environments. A Strengthened Technological and Commercial Partnership This order is the result of several months of in-depth discussions with our technology partner, focusing on production requirements, technical advancements in AI processing, and the development of a tailored offering that meets large-scale deployment challenges. This sustained dialogue has led to a solid framework that benefits both 2CRSi and the client, who has now secured a long-term AI infrastructure. The project includes phased deliveries starting in August 2025. Next announcement: Thursday, July 24, 2025 - publication of consolidated revenue for the period ending June 30, 2025. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across multiple continents and delivers highly energy-efficient technological solutions for the Tech, Industry, Gaming, Scientific Research, and Data Center markets. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. More info: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay LLOBERA Michael Scholze Financial Communication Director France Financial Press Relations michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70

