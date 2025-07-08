Anzeige
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces a USD 54 million order for AI servers in the United Kingdom

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces a USD 54 million order for AI servers in the United Kingdom 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces a USD 54 million order for AI servers in the United Kingdom 
08-Jul-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Press Release 
 
  
 
2CRSi announces a USD 54 million order for AI servers in the United Kingdom 
 
  
 
  
 
Manchester, July 8, 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient computing servers, announces a new order for the supply of artificial intelligence (AI) specialized 
servers, for a total public value of USD 54 million. 
 
  
 
This new order confirms the strong appeal of 2CRSi's AI solutions. 
 
  
 
These servers are equipped with the NVIDIA HGX H200 platform, one of the most advanced solutions on the market for 
generative artificial intelligence and high-performance scientific computing workloads. Based on the NVIDIA Hopper 
architecture, the platform integrates up to eight H200 Tensor Core GPUs, each featuring 141 GB of HBM3e memory and a 
memory bandwidth of 4.8 TB/s, enabling fast processing of large-scale models and massive volumes of data. 
 
  
 
The solution delivers significant performance gains, particularly in inference tasks compared to the previous 
generation (H100). Thanks to NVLink technology, the HGX H200 also enables excellent multi-GPU scalability, making this 
infrastructure especially well-suited for demanding Deep Learning and High Performance Computing (HPC) environments. 
 
  
 
A Strengthened Technological and Commercial Partnership 
 
  
 
This order is the result of several months of in-depth discussions with our technology partner, focusing on production 
requirements, technical advancements in AI processing, and the development of a tailored offering that meets 
large-scale deployment challenges. 
 
  
 
This sustained dialogue has led to a solid framework that benefits both 2CRSi and the client, who has now secured a 
long-term AI infrastructure. The project includes phased deliveries starting in August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Next announcement: Thursday, July 24, 2025 - publication of consolidated revenue for the period ending June 30, 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across multiple continents and delivers highly 
energy-efficient technological solutions for the Tech, Industry, Gaming, Scientific Research, and Data Center markets. 
2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and 
transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
  
 
More info: 2crsi.com 
 
  
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
  
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin 
                                             Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay 
LLOBERA 
                                               Michael Scholze 
 
          Financial Communication 
Director France 
                                               Financial Press Relations 
                                               michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
 
                                               01 56 88 11 14 
          01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi announces a USD 54 million order for AI servers in the United Kingdom 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2167070 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2167070 08-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2167070&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
