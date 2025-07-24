DJ 2CRSi SA: The 2CRSi Group recorded revenue of EUR220.8 million for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, representing a 31% increase.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: The 2CRSi Group recorded revenue of EUR220.8 million for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, representing a 31% increase. 24-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release The 2CRSi Group recorded revenue of EUR220.8 million for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, representing a 31% increase. Strasbourg, July 24, 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces annual revenue of EUR220.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, confirming strong commercial momentum. Following a first half-year revenue of EUR20.9 million (vs. EUR10.7 million in 2023/24), the 2CRSi Group posted an exceptional acceleration in the second half, bringing total annual revenue to EUR220.8 million as of June 30, 2025. This represents an increase of more than 31% compared to the same period in 2023/2024, during which the Group generated EUR167.6 million. A performance aligned with the Group's strategy These results are fully in line with the ambitions announced in the strategic plan dated January 31, 2024[1], and demonstrate the relevance of the industrial and commercial model implemented by 2CRSi. They notably validate the Group's strategic decision to position itself in high-value markets such as Artificial Intelligence and High Performance Computing (HPC), which are key drivers of long-term sustainable and profitable growth. Surging demand In a rapidly expanding global server market (+45% according to IDC[2]), demand for high-performance, sustainable servers designed to maximize energy efficiency is growing even faster. Recent commercial successes in the United States[3] and the United Kingdom[4], suggest that the Group's growth is set to significantly outpace IDC's forecasts for the second half of 2025. Assuming market conditions remain stable, revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2025/2026 is expected to grow by more than a factor of 7 compared to the same period the previous year. In March 2025[5], the Group reaffirmed its target of EUR300 million in revenue for the 2025/2026 fiscal year. Given the current order backlog and ongoing commercial momentum, 2CRSi is fully confident in exceeding this target. Recognized technological expertise in a rapidly growing market With 20 years of expertise, 2CRSi has established itself as a key player in the industry thanks to its unique know-how in custom design and advanced cooling technologies, such as immersion cooling and direct liquid cooling (DLC). This expertise enables the Group to effectively meet complex requirements and large-scale projects involving massive deployments of AI servers-such as the Æther project, which plans the deployment of several thousand servers over the coming years[6]. A clear objective: improving profitability While recent orders-already delivered or currently in progress-provide strong visibility into future revenue growth, margin improvement remains a key priority for the upcoming fiscal year. In a highly competitive environment dominated by American and Chinese OEMs, the main challenge for the new fiscal year will be to achieve the previously announced target of a 12% EBITDA margin, representing approximately EUR36 million for EUR300 million in revenue. The execution of the USD610 million contract[7] announced in January 2024 is expected to enable 2CRSi Cloud Solutions to generate its first significant service-related billings, thereby contributing to the gradual improvement of the Group's average EBITDA margin. At the recent NVIDIA GTC conference in Paris, 2CRSi unveiled new embedded artificial intelligence solutions designed for advanced robotics applications. These solutions, which could be deployed in industrial, governmental, and potentially military sectors, target niche markets with significantly lower competitive pressure. This strategic diversification is expected to further enhance the Group's margins and medium-term profitability. Next announcement: Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Presentation of the Annual Financial Report and 2024/2025 Results. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across several continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions for the Tech, Industry, Gaming, Scientific Research, and Datacenter markets. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated Euronext Paris market since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 