DJ 2CRSi SA: The 2CRSi Group recorded revenue of EUR220.8 million for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, representing a 31% increase. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: The 2CRSi Group recorded revenue of EUR220.8 million for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, representing a 31% 
increase. 
24-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Press Release 
 
  
 
  
 
The 2CRSi Group recorded revenue of EUR220.8 million for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, representing a 31% increase. 
 
  
 
  
 
Strasbourg, July 24, 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, announces annual revenue of EUR220.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, 
confirming strong commercial momentum. 
 
Following a first half-year revenue of EUR20.9 million (vs. EUR10.7 million in 2023/24), the 2CRSi Group posted an 
exceptional acceleration in the second half, bringing total annual revenue to EUR220.8 million as of June 30, 2025. This 
represents an increase of more than 31% compared to the same period in 2023/2024, during which the Group generated 
EUR167.6 million. 
 
  
 
A performance aligned with the Group's strategy 
 
These results are fully in line with the ambitions announced in the strategic plan dated January 31, 2024[1], and 
demonstrate the relevance of the industrial and commercial model implemented by 2CRSi. They notably validate the 
Group's strategic decision to position itself in high-value markets such as Artificial Intelligence and High 
Performance Computing (HPC), which are key drivers of long-term sustainable and profitable growth. 
 
  
 
Surging demand 
 
  
 
In a rapidly expanding global server market (+45% according to IDC[2]), demand for high-performance, sustainable 
servers designed to maximize energy efficiency is growing even faster. 
 
  
 
Recent commercial successes in the United States[3] and the United Kingdom[4], suggest that the Group's growth is set 
to significantly outpace IDC's forecasts for the second half of 2025. Assuming market conditions remain stable, revenue 
for the first half of fiscal year 2025/2026 is expected to grow by more than a factor of 7 compared to the same period 
the previous year. 
 
  
 
In March 2025[5], the Group reaffirmed its target of EUR300 million in revenue for the 2025/2026 fiscal year. Given the 
current order backlog and ongoing commercial momentum, 2CRSi is fully confident in exceeding this target. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Recognized technological expertise in a rapidly growing market 
 
  
 
With 20 years of expertise, 2CRSi has established itself as a key player in the industry thanks to its unique know-how 
in custom design and advanced cooling technologies, such as immersion cooling and direct liquid cooling (DLC). This 
expertise enables the Group to effectively meet complex requirements and large-scale projects involving massive 
deployments of AI servers-such as the Æther project, which plans the deployment of several thousand servers over the 
coming years[6]. 
 
  
 
A clear objective: improving profitability 
 
  
 
While recent orders-already delivered or currently in progress-provide strong visibility into future revenue growth, 
margin improvement remains a key priority for the upcoming fiscal year. In a highly competitive environment dominated 
by American and Chinese OEMs, the main challenge for the new fiscal year will be to achieve the previously announced 
target of a 12% EBITDA margin, representing approximately EUR36 million for EUR300 million in revenue. 
 
  
 
The execution of the USD610 million contract[7] announced in January 2024 is expected to enable 2CRSi Cloud Solutions to 
generate its first significant service-related billings, thereby contributing to the gradual improvement of the Group's 
average EBITDA margin. 
 
  
 
At the recent NVIDIA GTC conference in Paris, 2CRSi unveiled new embedded artificial intelligence solutions designed 
for advanced robotics applications. These solutions, which could be deployed in industrial, governmental, and 
potentially military sectors, target niche markets with significantly lower competitive pressure. This strategic 
diversification is expected to further enhance the Group's margins and medium-term profitability. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Next announcement: Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Presentation of the Annual Financial Report and 2024/2025 Results. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers 
and innovative solutions dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Computing, and data storage. Committed 
to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across several continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions for the Tech, Industry, Gaming, Scientific Research, and Datacenter markets. 2CRSi has been 
listed on the regulated Euronext Paris market since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext 
Growth in November 2022. 
 
  
 
  
 
More information: 2crsi.com 
 
  
 
  
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
  
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay                              Michael Scholze 
LLOBERA 
 
 
          Financial Communication                           Financial Press Relations 
Director France 
 
 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
 
 
          +33 180 182 633                               +33 156 881 114 
+33 368 411 070

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/ 2CRSI-announces-its-strategic-plan-with-a-strong-development-focus-in-the-US.pdf

[2] https://my.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS53643125

[3] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/ 2CRSI-announces-sale-of-AI-servers-valued-at-over-100-millions.pdf

[4] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/ 2CRSi-announces-a-USD-54-million-order-for-AI-servers-in-the-United-Kingdom.pdf

[5] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/2CRSi-announces-95-growth-in-1st-half-and-10-Ebitda.pdf

[6] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/ 2CRSi-announces-the-AETHER-consortium-to-develop-an-AI-Gigafactory-with-200000-GPUs-and-a-negative-carbon-footprint.pdf

[7] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/ 2CRSi-announces-contract-worth-610-million-USD-with-US-data-center-operator-vEN.pdf

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi announces 2025 revenue of EUR220 million up more than 31% 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2174468 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2174468 24-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2174468&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
