2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Secures a EUR47 Million Contract to Equip Malaysia with AI Servers 13-Aug-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 2CRSi Secures a EUR47 Million Contract to Equip Malaysia with AI Servers Singapore, August 13, 2025 - Amid global tensions surrounding artificial intelligence technologies, 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces the signing of a major EUR47 million (list price) contract for the supply of high-performance servers dedicated to cutting-edge artificial intelligence applications in Malaysia. This order, scheduled for full delivery by the end of 2025, reflects renewed confidence from international partners in the performance and reliability of 2CRSi's technological solutions. It comes as Malaysia, on July 14, 2025, introduced strict regulations governing the export and re-export of AI chips and components, such as the latest-generation GPUs manufactured by American companies like NVIDIA. From now on, any re-export-direct or indirect-of these strategic components requires prior authorization. The new regulations aim to strengthen national technological sovereignty and ensure full traceability of critical infrastructure, while aligning with international standards. Thanks to its logistical expertise, mastery of international compliance, and ability to adapt quickly to new constraints, 2CRSi is establishing itself as a trusted partner to meet these regulatory challenges and deliver its solutions on time and in compliance with the new legal requirements. With a solid financial position and a rapidly growing order book, 2CRSi has all the resources necessary to finance its growth independently, confirming its role as a key player in AI infrastructure on a global scale. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across multiple continents and delivers highly energy-efficient technological solutions for the Tech, Industry, Gaming, Scientific Research, and Data Center markets. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. More information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Foucauld Charavay Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Michael Scholze Financial Communication Director France Financial Press Relations foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 06 70 83 79 15 06 85 86 17 35 03 68 41 10 70

