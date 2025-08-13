Anzeige
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Secures a EUR47 Million Contract to Equip Malaysia with AI Servers

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Secures a EUR47 Million Contract to Equip Malaysia with AI Servers 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Secures a EUR47 Million Contract to Equip Malaysia with AI Servers 
13-Aug-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press Release 
 
  
 
2CRSi Secures a EUR47 Million Contract to Equip Malaysia with AI Servers 
 
  
 
Singapore, August 13, 2025 - Amid global tensions surrounding artificial intelligence technologies, 2CRSi (ISIN: 
FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces the signing of a 
major EUR47 million (list price) contract for the supply of high-performance servers dedicated to cutting-edge artificial 
intelligence applications in Malaysia. 
 
  
 
This order, scheduled for full delivery by the end of 2025, reflects renewed confidence from international partners in 
the performance and reliability of 2CRSi's technological solutions. It comes as Malaysia, on July 14, 2025, introduced 
strict regulations governing the export and re-export of AI chips and components, such as the latest-generation GPUs 
manufactured by American companies like NVIDIA. 
 
  
 
From now on, any re-export-direct or indirect-of these strategic components requires prior authorization. The new 
regulations aim to strengthen national technological sovereignty and ensure full traceability of critical 
infrastructure, while aligning with international standards. 
 
  
 
Thanks to its logistical expertise, mastery of international compliance, and ability to adapt quickly to new 
constraints, 2CRSi is establishing itself as a trusted partner to meet these regulatory challenges and deliver its 
solutions on time and in compliance with the new legal requirements. 
 
  
 
With a solid financial position and a rapidly growing order book, 2CRSi has all the resources necessary to finance its 
growth independently, confirming its role as a key player in AI infrastructure on a global scale. 
 
  
 
About 2CRSi 
 
  
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across multiple continents and delivers highly 
energy-efficient technological solutions for the Tech, Industry, Gaming, Scientific Research, and Data Center markets. 
2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and 
transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
  
 
More information: 2crsi.com    
 
  
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
  
 
          Seitosei.Actifin 
2CRSi 
 
                                               Seitosei.Actifin 
          Foucauld Charavay 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA 
                                                 Michael Scholze 
        Financial Communication 
 
Director France 
                                                 Financial Press Relations  
        foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
        06 70 83 79 15                                06 85 86 17 35 
03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi announces a 47 million euros contract for AI servers in Malaysia 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2183586 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2183586 13-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2183586&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
